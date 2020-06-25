First Jimmy Fallon and now Jimmy Kimmel offers his apology for past blackface performances. Kimmel released a statement that began saying he was reluctant to apologize because it’s to the advantage of those who see apologies as weakness and root for racial division. Nonetheless, the ABC-TV late night talk show host was called out for his past TV sketches and radio performances in which he imitated celebrity African Americans including Oprah Winfrey, former NBA Player Karl “The Mailman” Malone and Snoop Dogg. While doing a Snoop Dogg rap parody, Kimmel used the N-word for which he also apologized for in his statement. Earlier this year, Kimmel’s late-night competitor Fallon had to apologize after a Saturday Night Live sketch of Fallon’s blackface impression of Chris Rock resurfaced. Kimmel is taking the summer off since the coronavirus has shutdown his TV show’s taping, but will return in September to the show and return as host of The Emmys on ABC, Sept. 20.
***
Speaking of award shows, The Golden Globes and The Oscars are sliding their dates down the calendar because of COVID-19. The Golden Globe Awards make an ironic change by taking the date of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, on NBC. Why is that ironic? It’s because that was the original date of The 2021 Academy Awards, but now the Oscars will air April 25, 2021, on ABC. The Golden Globes, which will have returning hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, are usually are a barometer to the Oscars nominations. The Oscars may also go again without a host as it helped speed along last year’s show and helped avoid controversy. Last year, former Oscar hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock took to the stage together for the opening monologue. My vote: I still thought Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph did such a funny presentation a couple year’s back, that they should host together.
***
Kenya Barris‘ #blackAF series just got renewed for a second season by Netflix. Barris co-stars with TV wife Rashida Jones, who’s also an executive producer, and Iman Benson, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Richard Gardenhire Jr., Scarlet Spencer and Genneya Walton playing their children. The show expands on the black-ish concept which is the ABC sitcom Barris created with Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. In #blackAF, a successful couple pivot through relationships, childrearing, career friendships and family with an unashamedly pro-Black outlook, even if it’s politically incorrect. Much like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barris plays an exaggerated version of himself. The show has drawn both praise and its critics sighting everything from language, it is on Netflix after all, to accusations of colorism. As of press time, no second season stream date has been announced.
***
Bill Cosby will get his day at the State Supreme Court. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has granted Cosby a hearing in his attempt to throw out his conviction of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Cosby had previously lost his appeal to do the same in Pennsylvania Superior Court, but now his appeal has been granted in the state’s top court. There are only two issues to be examined for this appeal: first, the court will examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case. Cosby has said he relied on the alleged promise before agreeing to give the deposition in Constand’s lawsuit. Second, is the trial judge’s decision to allow five other prior bad act witnesses to testify at the criminal trial. The office of the current Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele, who prosecuted Cosby, issued a statement they are confident previous decisions to dismiss Cosby’s appeal will be upheld. Constand issued a statement asking the court not to allow Cosby’s wealth and fame to win him freedom. At press time, no hearing date has been set by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.
***
Will Smith and Venus and Serena Williams‘ Daddy are getting sued?! A lawsuit has been filed over the movie “King Richard.” Smith is playing Richard Williams, the father/trainer of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams, on the big screen. The lawsuit was filed by Power Movie Multi Media and TW3 Entertainment against Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, Warner Brothers Entertainment, Chavoita Lesean and Richard Williams, himself, among others. Power and TW3’s lawsuit claims they bought the rights to Richard Williams’ book from Lesean years ago. They have since shared ideas with Lesean, who was involved in the initial draft of the “King Richard” movie script, and those ideas have made it into the movie. The suit alleges breach of contract. Filming was shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.
***
Congratulations to Raven Symoné. The 34-year-old star of “That’s So Raven,” “The Cosby Show” and “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper” has taken a wife. Symoné shared on social media her nuptials in a beautiful backyard ceremony to 32-year-old Miranda Pearman-Maday. By the way, the backyard was that of actress/producer/director Debbie Allen. Allen goes way back with Symoné to working with her on “A Different World” and “That’s So Raven.”
***
The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its Class of 2021. Nick Cannon, Zac Efron, Don Cheadle, The Chi-Lites, Missy Elliott and Salt N’ Pepa have all made the cut. No word on exact dates as officials deal with public gathering restrictions in the midst of COVID-19, but congrats to the newest Walk of Fame inductees.
***
