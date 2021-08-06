At the movies this week, it’s “Suicide Squad” with Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Jon Cena, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid and Viola Davis.
Concerts are back at The Dell Music Center. On Aug. 12, it’s Gregory Porter, Stokely and Leela James. On Aug. 15, Lady B celebrates her 40th Anniversary in radio with a salute to her Basement Party. The show includes Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Roxanne Shante, EPMD, Tuff Crew, the Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five. On Aug. 19, get ready for the Isley Brothers, Kelly Price and Carol Riddick. On Sept. 5, I am having my annual Party in the Park with The Whispers, Stephanie Mills and After 7.
John Legend is coming to Philly on Oct 3rd at the Met in North Philadelphia.
The Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Sept. 11 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater. This years lineup up includes Jeff Bradshaw, Pieces of a Dream, Marion Meadows, Bob James, and Gerald Albright to name a few.
The month of November is going to a very exciting month for movies. Due out Nov.19, it’s Will Smith in the movie ‘King Richard’ about the father of tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO MAX.
Coming out Nov. 24, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver light up the big screen in the movie ‘House of Gucci’. The movie is based on the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci played by Driver. Maurizio was set up for by his wife, Patrizia, played by Lady Gaga. Patrizia served 18 years in prison for the murder of her husband .
The Wknd is gracing the cover of GQ Magazine and in the interview he talks about enjoying his new sober life. The Wknd says he still smokes weed but has stopped doing hard core drugs and cut back on drinking. The Wknd is known for the hit song “Blinding lights.”
Vivica A. Fox is coming to Lifetime in a new movie that she is starring in and producing called “The Wrong Cheer Captain.” Jackee Harry (from “227”) also stars. The movie is a whodunit about the death of a cheerleader. The movie is coming to Lifetime on Aug. 28.
The new book about singer Aaliyah, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” is out in bookstores. Aaliyah died in 2001 at the age of 22. She died in a plane accident in the Bahamas. Aaliyah is best known for the songs ‘Rock The Boat’ and Back and Forth. The book raises many questions about her death and did she have to die.
Rolling Stone Magazine recently named their 100 greatest videos of all time. Beyonce‘s “Formation” came in at number one. Madonna‘s “Vogue” came in at number three and Michael Jackson‘s “Billie Jean” rounded out the top 10, coming in at number 10.
Rapper Sandy “Pepa” Denton of Salt n Pepa is being sued by the doctors who performed her numerous butt surgeries. The surgeon is suing for non payment to the tune of 676 thousand dollars. Why so many surgeries? Pepa says she was left with a hard butt implant that would leak and drop. Pepa is about to get a big settlement from Uber involving a 2018 incident that has left her unable to perform.
Get ready for the return of “The Exorcist.” The 1973 cult classic that starred Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn is getting a revamp. The new version stars Tony Award Winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. from “Hamilton” fame. Odom is a man who seeks out Ellen Burstyn’s character, who is 88 now, to help him with his daughter who is possessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.