The 2021 Soul Train Awards are happening from The Apollo Theater for the first time in it’s 33 years. The show which will celebrate 50 years of Soul Train, airs Sunday November 28 on BET. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are hosting again for the 4th year. Singer Maxwell is getting the Legends award and singer Ashanti is getting the Lady of Soul Award. Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak will be performing.
Also on Sunday right after the Soul Train Awards, it’s DJ Cassidy with his popular Pass the Mic series on BET. It’s a celebration of R&B and Hip Hop stars of the late 70’s and early 80s including Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Stephanie Mills and Charlie Wilson.
“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” is returning to ABC on Dec. 7. The focus this time is on two shows that were big on NBC, “Different Strokes” which aired from 1978 to 1986 and “The Facts of Life” which ran from 1979 to 1988. So far we know Kevin Hart is playing the role of Arnold Jackson made famous by Gary Coleman. Damon Wayans is playing Willis Jackson, the role played by Todd Bridges. As soon as I find out the other casting I will pass it along.
Also on Dec. 7, it’s the debut of the comedy show “Abbott Elementary.” The show is about a group of dedicated teachers who, in spite of the odds stacked against them, are determined to help their students succeed in life. The show stars Philly native Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams who is best known for the show “Everybody Hates Chris.”
Congratulations to Questlove of the Roots, his documentary “Summer of Soul” won big at the Critics Choice Awards. “Summer of Soul,” which many say was the Black Woodstock, won awards for Best Documentary, Best Archived Documentary and Best Music Documentary. The film features musical performances from Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, The Staple Singers, The Temptations and many more. “Summer of Soul” is currently streaming on HULU.
“The Sex and the City” reboot “Just Like That” launches Dec. 9 with 10 episodes on HBO MAX. The ladies return minus actress Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha. The ladies are in their 50s and navigating thru life. Actress Nicole Ari Parker is now part of the cast.
Mary J. Blige has new music coming out soon and she’s returning to her role as Monet on Power: Book 2, now streaming on Starz. Power: Book 4 starring actor Joseph Sikora tells the story of Tommy, next February.
Get ready for the return of The Proud Family. “Louder and Prouder” is coming to Disney Plus in February.
Filming starts next year on “Sister Act 3.” Whoopi Goldberg is starring in the film and Tyler Perry is directing. “Sister Act 3” will be streaming on Disney plus.
Now speaking of Tyler Perry, he is one of the stars of the comical Netflix Disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two scientist trying to save the world from a comet headed towards Earth and no one believes them. The movie also features Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.
Comedian Katt Williams is bringing his comedy show to Atlantic City for Valentines weekend. The show is happening Feb. 12 at The Boardwalk Hall.
Maxwell is back. He just released a new song called “Off” and he’s going on tour in 2022. Maxwell is going on tour with singer Anthony Hamilton and Joe. They will be in Atlantic City on April 1st at the Boardwalk Hall. Tickets go on sale Monday Nov, 29th.
Mariah Carey has a new Christmas special airing on Apple TV on Dec. 3. Kirk Franklin and DJ Khalid are her special guests.
Essence Magazine is saluting The Game Changers of 2021. Singer Lizzo, Olympian Simone Biles, and Nicole Hannah Jones, the founder of the 1619 Project. The December issue is on newstands now.
LeVar Burton may have lost out on the hosting duties for the game show Jeopardy but he has lined up another game show “Trivial Pursuit” debuting in 2022.
Kenan Thompson of “SNL” fame is writing his memoir. For a cool million dollars, Thompson will talk about his career from Nickelodeon, the shows “All That,” “Keenan and Kel,” the movie “Good Burger” and more. Thompson holds the record for the longest person on Saturday Night Live. He has been on the show for the past 19 years.
