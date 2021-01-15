Lee Daniels‘ latest movie about Jazz Singer Billie Holiday will streaming on Hulu on Feb. 26. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” stars singer Andra Day. Day is amazing, so wait until you see her portrayal. The movie is focusing on the period of Holiday’s life when she was targeted by the FBI. She was set up by an informant who she fell in love with, who is played by Trevante Rhodes.
***
Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka has been named the new Brand Ambassador for Louis Vuitton and will be starring in their ads.
***
Singer Will Downing is set to release his 24th album Jan. 29 called “The Song Garden.”
***
The popular HBO ‘90s show “Sex and the City” is coming back for a revisit. All the ladies (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon) are returning with the exception of Kim Cattrall who played the sexy Samantha. There will be 10 episodes and filming starts this spring. The ladies are getting a million dollars an episode.
***
Queen Latifah is returning to TV in the CBS show “The Equalizer.” The original “Equalizer” starred actor Edward Woodward in the 80’s. In 2014 and 2018 there was the movie version of the “Equalizer” starring Denzel Washington. Now in 2021 there’s Queen Latifah. Latifah plays Robin McCall — the person you call when you can’t call the cops. Actor Chris Noth (Sex and the city, Law and Order) co-stars. The first episode airs Feb. 7 on CBS right after the Super Bowl. The show kicks off its regular run Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
***
Actress Raven Goodwin (Being Mary Jane) will be starring in the movie about famed actress Hattie McDaniel. “Behind the Smile” is a movie that tells the story of McDaniel. In 1939, McDaniel became the first African American to win an Academy Award for her role in the movie “Gone With the Wind.” McDaniel died in 1952 at the age of 57 from breast cancer. McDaniel was often criticized for the many roles she played a slave or a maid, but she opened doors for many African Americans in Hollywood.
***
Emmy winner Zendaya is gracing the cover of GQ Magazine. Under the title “Who’s running Hollywood now?” Zendaya talks about her career going from a Disney child star to award-winning actress. Up next for Zendaya is the Netflix film “Malcolm and Marie” with John David Washington. (Denzel‘s son). The movie starts streaming Feb. 5.
***
“Basketball Wives” is returning to VH1 Feb. 9. The reality stars will be featuring the original Stars of the franchise including Shaquille O’Neal‘s ex Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozado and Jennifer Williams.
***
After eight seasons it’s a wrap for Tyler Perry‘s “The Haves and Have Nots” on OWN. The final batch of episodes start running in May.
***
Former Vogue fashionista and influencer Andre Leon Talley is the new face of Uggs boots. The 71-year-old Talley says the boots may not be the cutest, but he loves the comfort.
***
Singer Ciara is the cover girl for Self Magazine and will be talking about parenting and the pandemic. Ciara, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, gave birth to her third child last year and is one of the new spokespeople for Weight Watchers’ WW campaign.
***
The highly anticipated Regina King movie “One Night in Miami” has started streaming on Amazon Prime. The Oscar winner is telling the story of a night in Miami in 1965. Cassius Clay just won a heavyweight title but there was segregation so he had to stay at a hotel in the Black neighborhood. This was before he changed his name to Muhammad Ali. One night, Clay, Malcolm X, football great Jim Brown and singer Sam Cooke. Tony winner and Philadelphia native Leslie Odom Jr. is playing Cooke.
***
If you would like more information please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM.
