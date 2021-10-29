We remember Tommy Debarge of the legendary DeBarge family and co-founder of the group Switch. The group was known for their hits in the late ’70s “There’ll Never Be” and “I Call Your Name.” Tommy along with his late brother Bobby founded the group. Debarge had been battling kidney and liver disease.
Mike Epps is coming back to Philly. He’s doing a show at The Liacouras Center in January.
Kevin Hart’s new drama series “True Story” with Wesley Snipes debuts Nov. 24 on Netflix. Lauren London also stars in the seven episode series which focuses on the troubled relationship between two brothers.
Get ready for “Harlem” a new show coming to Prime Video Dec. 3rd. Tracey Oliver, the force behind the hit movie “Girls Trip,” created the show. “Harlem” stars Meagan Goode, Grace Byers (“Empire”) and actor Tyler Lepley. The 10-episode series is about a group of stylish girlfriends. Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Sullivan will be making cameos.
Tyler Perry‘s TV series “Sistas” has been renewed for a 4th season on BET.
Tamron Hall has written her first book. The Daytime Talk Show diva’s book “As the Wicked Watch” is a thriller about a reporter seeking justice for black victims of a serial Killer in Chicago.
Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes are teaming up for a comedy movie “Back on the Strip.” The movie will also star comedians JB Smoove, Bill Bellamy, Faison Love and Gary Owens. The movie directed by Chris Spencer (Real Husbands of Hollywood) is about a young magician, who joins an all male revue.
The WDAS Holiday Jam is happening on Dec. 17 at The Met at Broad and Poplar. Tickets are on sale now for the show starring Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan, Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson.
The All Stars of Hip Hop are coming to Atlantic City on Jan. 16 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The show includes performances by Big Daddy Kane, KRS1, Dougie Fresh, Slick Rick, Kwame, Uncle Luke, Special Ed, Roxanne Shante, Monie Love and more.
NBC is gearing up for “Annie Live.” Newcomer Celina Smith is playing Annie. Taraji P Henson, Harry Connick Jr and Tituss Burgess also star. “Annie Live” debuts Dec. 2nd on NBC. Taraji is currently gracing the cover of Women’s Health Magazine.
Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx is back with a book about how he was raised. The book was inspired by his grandmother who raised him “Act Like You Got Some Sense” is dedicated to his daughters.
The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame takes place this weekend. On Nov. 20, HBO and HBO MAX will air the ceremony. Some of the highlights include the induction of Carole King by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson, the induction of Tina Turner by Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., country star Mickey Guyton, rocker Bryan Adams and Angela Bassett who played Turner in the movie “What’s Love got to do with it.” Sir Paul McCartney is inducting the Foo Fighters. Actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore inducting the Go-Go’s. Lionel Richie is inducting legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Dr Dre is inducting LL Cool J. The other honorees include Jay-Z, Gil Scott Heron,Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston.
Tisha Campbell has signed a new deal with Netflix for a comedy called “Uncoupled.”
Craig Robinson is headed to the Peacock network for his new show “Killing It.”
SNL’S Keenan Thompson will be the Roast Master when The Jonas Brothers are in the hot seat for their Netflix special.
Singer Keri Hilson is teaming up with comedian Katt Williams for the movie “For The Love of Money.” The crime drama hits theaters Nov. 24 and also stars Lisa Ray McCoy, singer Keith Sweat and Rotimi (“Power”).
“A Journal for Jordan,” the movie starring Michael B Jordan and Directed by Denzel Washington, is set to hit theaters Christmas Day.
