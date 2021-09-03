This Sunday, I am having my annual Party in the Park with The Whispers, Stephanie Mills and After 7. It’s happening at The Dell Music Center.
The Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Sept. 11 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater. This year’s lineup up includes Jeff Bradshaw, Pieces of a Dream, Marion Meadows, Bob James and Gerald Albright to name a few.
“The View” returns next week for a brand new season. Season 25 returns with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and a host of conservative voices replacing Meghan McCain who left the show earlier this Summer. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Former Utah Rep Mia Love, Fox News talking heads Gretchen Carlson, and Eboni K. Williams are just a few of the ladies who will serve as rotating guests. The ladies are also returning to the studio since the pandemic started in March 2020.
At the movies it’s “Shang-Chi — & the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The latest Marvel movie stars Chinese/Canadian actor Simu Liu and Awkwafina.
Also in the theaters, last week’s box office leader ‘Candyman.’ The horror film starring Yahya Abdul Mateen II took in over 22 million dollars last weekend. Jordan Peele (“Get Out”, “Us”) produced the movie and the movie’s director Nia DaCosta made history as the first African American woman to direct a R-rated movie to take the top spot at the box office. Next up for Dacosta is the sequel to “Captain Marvel.” She will be the first African American woman to direct a Marvels studio picture. The sequel to “Captain Marvel” is coming November 2022. Actress Brie Larsen will be back as Captain Marvel.
The movie “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson is now available on Demand and to rent. “Respect” about the life of Aretha Franklin also stars Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige.
Zales Jewelers is going to be the exclusive retailer for the Serena Williams jewelry line. The tennis sensation is excited about her line with prices ranging from $129 to $10,000.
Meghan Thee Stallion is the latest cover girl for Essence Magazine.
Netflix debuts the latest documentary about the friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X on September 7th. The documentary, “Blood Brothers,” will examine the relationship between the teacher and the boxing champ. Another documentary coming out about Muhammad Ali is the Ken Burns’ documentary “Muhammad Ali.” It’s set to debut on Sept. 19 on PBS stations and examines his life with race, religion and activism.
Rihanna is having another Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon Sept. 24.
We remember Charlie Watts the longstanding drummer of the Rolling Stones. Watts, the heart and soul of the band, was considered the best drummer of all time. He died last week at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.
We also remember actor and activist Ed Asner. He was best known for his roles on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” as Lou Grant. He later starred in a drama version of “Lou Grant.” Grant also appeared in many movies on the big and little screen including “Roots,” “Elf” and most recently in the animated movie “Up.” Asner was also known for his activism and served as President of the Screen Actors Guild for many years. He was 91 years old.
The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” kicks off Sept 20. Tyra Banks will be back as Host. So far Dancers confirmed are “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, Olympic Gold Medalist Sunni Lee and teen sensation Jojo Siwa, who will be making history with a female partner. This is a first for the show. The rest of the cast will be announced next Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
NBC is gearing up for “Annie Live.” Newcomer Celina Smith is playing Annie. Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr. and Tituss Burgess will also star in the upcoming film. “Annie Live” debuts Dec. 2nd on NBC.
Devon Franklin and gospel sensation Kirk Franklin are joining forces for a new gospel drama on BET plus called “Kingdom Business.” The eight episode series will focus on the gospel music industry thru the lenses of faith, love and music.
The legendary Freda Payne is ready to tell all. The 78 year old singer, best known for her song “Band of Gold’, says she is holding nothing back as she spills the beans on her her short lived marriage to singer Gregory Abbott and her relationship with the late Edmund Sylvers. The book is coming out in October. Payne has a new album out now “Let There Be Love.”
Get ready for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the movie hits theaters Dec. 17. Spiderman (Tom Holland) is back with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon who plays his best friend, Ned. Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro. Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has joined the cast to help Spiderman. The villains Green Goblin and Doctor Ock also return.
Issa Rae returns in October with the 5th and final season of “Insecure” on HBO. Also coming in October is season 11 of the Larry David comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka graces the cover of Women’s Health Magazine. In the issue, Osaka talks about keeping her mental health on track.
Eddie Murphy has revealed he is on board for “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” Axel Foley is back! The new installment will be directed by the team that brought us “Bad Boys 4 Life.” The movie will be on Netflix. Eddie will also be teaming up with actor Jonah Hill in a new comedy project by Kenya Barris, the force behind “Black-ish.”
Rapper/Actor 50 Cent is back with a new series on the Starz network called “Black Mafia Family.” The show is based the true story of two brothers in Detroit who went to organize one of the greatest crime syndicates in the country. Rapper Eminem is set to star in one episode. Rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Russell Hornsby and actress LaLa Anthony will also appear in the series.
Kevin Hart has signed on to do a Netflix movie “Me Time” with Mark Wahlberg. The movie is about two best friends who haven’t seen each other in years and they reunite for a wild weekend. Actress Regina Hall has also signed on for the project.
Marlon Wayans is coming to Netflix with a Halloween movie. Wayans is going to star in and produce a Halloween adventure film. The movie is about a teenage girl who releases a spirit that makes Halloween decorations come alive and she gets her dad (Wayans) to help her contain the spirit. Marlon is known for those “Scary Movies.” He is currently starring in the movie “Respect” about Aretha Franklin with Jennifer Hudson and he has a new comedy special streaming on HBO MAX, “You Know What Time It Is.”
The “Tamron Hall Show” returns for season 3 on Sept. 6. and will now be run by ABC News which also runs “The View.”
