Authorities say no foul play was involved in the death of Bobby Brown Jr. The 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead in his Los Angeles home last week. In a statement, Bobby Brown said his family is devastated by what has happened. Brown Jr. was his son by Kim Ward. Tragedy seems to surround Bobby Brown, five years ago he lost Bobbi Kristina Brown, his daughter by his ex-wife actress/singer Whitney Houston. In 2012, Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled her death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, was found face-down in a bathtub at her home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.
Get well wishes are going out to comedian and actor Sinbad. The 64-year-old suffered a stroke a few weeks ago and his family said they are hoping for a full recovery.
I’ve got “Black Panther 2” news. Filming is starting in July for the much anticipated sequel. Filming is happening in Atlanta and the movie is scheduled to hit new theaters May 6, 2022. With the death of Chadwick Boseman how will the movie go forward. I am hearing the character T’Challa will not be replaced. There will be no CGI doubles or stand in. Chadwick died and the character will die with him. Actress Letitia Wright who played the tech wiz Shuri and T’Challa’s sister will step in as the new Black Panther. Black Panther will be a female. Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke are scheduled to return to the sequel.
Now speaking of the late actor Chadwick Boseman you can catch his final screen performance in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The movie starts streaming Dec. 18. “Ma Rainey” stars Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, West Philly native Colman Domingo and Michael Potts. The movie is based on the play by August Wilson and produced by Denzel Washington. I had a chance to interview the cast and they are excited about this project. Reviews are already coming and they Chadwick and Viola are outstanding. Look for their names to be mentioned when awards season starts.
Mariah Carey is coming to Apple TV in a new holiday special “Mariah’s Magical Christmas.” The special starts streaming Dec. 4 and will feature Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, music producer Jermaine Dupri and Tiffany Haddish.
Fresh off his dancing debut on “Dancing With the Stars,” rapper Nelly is ready to be an actor. Nelly is being cast to play the “Father of Rock and Roll” Chuck Berry. Berry passed away at the age of 90 in 2017. Berry was known for the hits “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” And of course Berry was known for his famous guitar. The movie is going to tell the stories of the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, including the late Buddy Holly.
We are going to have to wait to a lil longer for the sequel to “Coming to America.” “Coming 2 America” was scheduled to start streaming on Amazon Prime in December, but the date has been changed to March 5, 2021. Amazon Studios paid Paramount Pictures $125 million for the movie. Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem. Arsenio Hall is returning as well as James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos along with newcomers Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Luenell, Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross and KiKi Layne. The original “Coming to America” came out in 1988 and grossed over $188 million.
The CW series “Black Lightning” is ending next year after its fourth season. The popular action series featured the African-American family of Jefferson Pierce and followed them as they fought crime. The TV series starred Cress Williams, West Philly native Nafeesa Williams and China Anne McClain. The final season kicks off in February. The CW is replacing “Black Lightning” with the spinoff series “Painkiller” about another crime fighter starring Jordan Calloway.
Anthony Anderson and his mom return for ABC’s “To Tell The Truth.” The classic game show features three people who all claim to have an incredible job, talent or achievement, but only one is telling the truth. A celebrity panel joins Anderson as host and Mama Doris asking questions and beginning a mostly comical journey to who is actually telling the truth. “To Tell The Truth” returns Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.
In more “Bachelor” franchise news, real estate broker Matt James debuts for 2021 and kicks off season 25 as the first African-American male lead in the show’s history. James was originally scheduled to be a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” but the pandemic shut down production. When new plans were drawn out and with this year of diversity awareness, James was lifted out to be “The Bachelor.” James is familiar to audiences as he’s roommate and best friend to former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron. Look for James on “The Bachelor” premiering on ABC on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.
“American Idol” returns to ABC on Valentine’s Day on ABC. Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judging duties handled by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and my fave, Lionel Richie. “American Idol”’s season premiere airs Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Craig Robinson is hosting a spinoff of “The Mask Singer” called “The Masked Dancer.” Who’s dancing under the costume? Just like its parent show, we need to figure out the celebrity dancing undercover. It kicks off where “The Masked Singer” leaves off. “The Masked Dancer” debuts in December.
Speaking of hometown, congratulations to Philly’s own Leslie Odom Jr. because he’s got wonderful things going on. Odom is best known for his Tony Award-winning performance in “Hamilton.” To begin with, he and his wife are expecting their second child. Next, Odom will play the late singer Sam Cooke in a motion picture called “One Night in Miami” directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King. You know I’ve been riding with Regina since she was Marla Gibbs‘ TV daughter Brenda on the NBC sitcom 227 (1985-1990). Anywho, four greats meet one night shortly after boxer Cassius Clay defeats Sonny Liston. In 1964, Clay, before he changed his name to Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, football great Jim Brown and singer Cooke all meet up together at this one hotel. They would all go on their separate ways, and keep in mind months later Cooke would be killed in December of that year and Malcolm X in February of the next year. “One Night In Miami” also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Odom with King handling directing and executive producer duties. “One Night in Miami” is coming out in theaters on Dec. 25 and begins streaming Martin Luther King Weekend on Amazon Prime.
Jamie Foxx has a new film coming to Disney Plus. The animated feature is called “Soul.” It’s about a musician who finds his soul. Foxx provides the voice of the musician. Soul is coming to Disney Plus on Dec. 25.
Naomi Campbell is on the cover of Vogue celebrating her 50th birthday.
