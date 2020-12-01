Congrats to singer Fantasia Barrino. After years of trying Fantasia, 36, and her husband Kendall Taylor are having their first child. The former "American Idol" winner has two children, ages 19 and 10, from a previous relationship.
***
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are happening Jan. 31 on CBS. Music's biggest night is going to be hosted by Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show." Beyoncé is leading in the nominations with "Black Parade." Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion are also up for a slew of awards. In a surprising snub there was nothing for The Weeknd. The Weeknd has a highly acclaimed new album "After Hours" and he’s performing during half-time at next year's Super Bowl.
***
If you are looking for "Chappelle's Show" on Netflix you won’t find it. Dave Chappelle had his popular show yanked from the streaming service when they refused to pay him licensing fees for the show.
***
Nicki Minaj is going to be the subject of a six-part docuseries on HBO Max. The rapper, who just welcomed her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, is very excited about the project that chronicles her career.
***
The long-awaited miniseries about Salt-N-Pepa is coming to Lifetime Jan. 23. The miniseries is three hours and focuses on their amazing career and hit songs. The miniseries will also show the ups and down in the music business and how they had to fight for respect as women. Following the miniseries there will be an after-show hosted by "The Real" talk show co-host Loni Love and the ladies in which they plan to reveal even more than what you see in the miniseries. Queen Latifah produced the movie and at press time they were still embroiled in a court battle with DJ Spinderella over unpaid royalties.
***
The Wendy Williams story is also coming to the Lifetime network. The biopic and documentary will drop Jan. 30. She promises to tell all about her career and rise to be the Queen of all Media. Along the way, there were battles with drugs, motherhood and the end of her 25-year marriage to Kevin Hunter (who was also her manager).
***
The Debbie Allen documentary "Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" is now streaming on Netflix. The documentary was produced by Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes is making her Mark on Netflix, after leaving ABC and the shows "Greys Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to get away with Murder’ she signed a $150-million contract with Netflix. Her first Netflix series "Bridgerton" starts streaming Christmas Day. It is a romance drama set in the 1800s.
***
Also on Christmas Day, "Sylvie's Love" starts streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s another chance at love for a long-lost couple. The movie stars former Philadelphia Eagle Nnamdi Asomugha who's also married to actress Kerry Washington. "Sylvie's Love" also stars Tessa Thompson, Larenz Tate, Eva Longoria and Alano Miller.
***
Another movie streaming on Christmas Day is the Disney/Pixar movie "Soul" featuring the voice of Jamie Foxx. In the movie, Foxx’s character is a school teacher in search of his soul and he finds it when he is transported into another world. "Soul" will be on Disney Plus.
***
Check your local listings on the BET network for a slew of holiday movies including "A Christmas Surprise," "The Christmas Lottery" and "Holiday Heartbreak."
***
The long-awaited memoir of the United States' first Black president is now a No. 1 bestseller. Former POTUS Barack Obama has penned "A Promised Land," and it’s the first of two volumes. Quick! What was one of the most difficult parts of Obama’s presidency? The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson - WDAS FM.
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
