The Disney/Marvel movie “Black Widow” is in theaters. “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson and is also available on Disney Plus with its Premiere Access service.
Now that Meghan McCain is leaving “The View” the search is on for her replacement. McCain still had two years left on her contract but sources say she hated being on the show. She was controversial, stubborn and downright mean to her other co-hosts. Who will be the conservative host to fill her seat and take her place alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar?
Now that Bill Cosby is out of jail on a technicality, what’s next? Sources say he is planning a comeback and a documentary about his sex assault case. The 83-year-old comedian has been very vocal since his release, blaming the media for the January 6 riots on the Capital. He’s is also demanding Howard University repay him any money that he gave them for not supporting his TV wife, Phylicia Rashad. She came out in support of Cosby and all hell broke loose. Rashad was named The Dean of the Howard University’s College of Fine Arts and some students and alumni demanded that she be fired, when she voiced her support for him. Rashad released a statement saying she supports victims and will undergo sensitivity training.
Why did HBO cancel their very popular show “Lovecraft Country?” Millions would tune in to see the show which was a mixture of horror and sci-fi. The show starred actor Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett. The popular show only lasted one season.
Congrats to singer Patti LaBelle! The 77-year-old entertainer is starring in a new Old Spice commercial alongside Deon Cole of “black-ish.” She plays a meddling mother-in-law. She’s also celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her first cookbook, “LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About.” And she’s coming to Atlantic City on Sept. 18 in concert at Caesars.
Jada Pinkett Smith has signed to be in the Netflix movie “Knives Out 2. The murder mystery will also star Daniel Craig, who is best known as James Bond. Singer Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson also round out the cast. The movie is coming out in 2022.
Production has started on “Black Panther 2:Wakanda Forever.” Ryan Coogler is back at the helm as director. The original cast is reportedly back and filming is happening in Atlanta. Coogler said it is going to be very emotional with the passing of Chadwick Boseman but they are to make a movie that will honor him and make him proud. “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” is due in theaters next July.
In a recent interview with People Magazine, Tamar Braxton revealed that reality TV almost killed her. She has vowed no more reality TV for her because she doesn’t want her life exposed like that.
Kool and The Gang are coming to Parx Casino in Bensalem. They’ll be performing Sept. 5 at the Xcite Center.
As we wait for the start of a new season of HBO’s “Insecure,” Issa Rae is keeping busy. Rae is teaming up with Converse and coming out with a line of sneakers. Rae’s line of sneakers, Issa Rae By You, will offer an inspirational message. You can find them at Converse.com and cost about $115.
It’s going to a busy summer for basketball superstar Lebron James. In addition to his movie “Space Jam 2” coming to theaters July 16, he’s releasing his second children’s book “We are Family” on Aug 31. The book is about five new friends who have different dreams and backgrounds but work together to save their basketball season and prove they can succeed if given the chance. I hear basketball great Michael Jordan who starred in the original “Space Jam” will be making an appearance in “Space Jam 2.”
