Disney recently announced their plans for the future. They are aiming to make Disney Plus the No. 1 streaming service. Some of the projects include “Sister Act 3” produced by Tyler Perry and Whoopi Goldberg. The fifth and final installment of “Indiana Jones.” Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones. The movie is scheduled to be released in July 2022. Another major film being released in July 2022 is “Black Panther 2.” Mark your calendar for July 8, 2022. Ryan Coogler is back as writer and director. Disney says there are no plans to recast the role of T’Challa played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Donald Glover is getting a “Star Wars” spinoff based on the character Lando Calrissian made famous by Billy Dee Williams. In the span of the next 10 years, Disney is planning 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and 15 Disney live-action projects. Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Ewan MacGregor, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston and Don Cheadle are the actors already assigned to projects.
***
We remember actor and former pro wrestler Tommy Tiny Lister. Lister, who is best known as Deebo from the “Friday” movies was 62. He had been having health challenges for most of the year after having COVID-19.
***
We also remember singer Larry Marcus from the group The Rude Boys. The Rude Boys were discovered by the late Gerald Levert and in 1990 they topped the charts with their song “Written All Over your Face.” The Rude Boys hail from Cleveland Ohio.
***
We also lost a giant in country music. Charley Pride was the first Black superstar in country music. Last month he was honored by the Country Music Association. He was 86.
***
Radio pioneer Tom Joyner is opening up about a stroke he suffered earlier this year. Joyner said his blood pressure was out of control and he was not taking his medicine. Joyner has recently teamed up with the American Medical Association to help spread the word about taking care of your health.
***
Actor comedian Sinbad is also recovering from a stroke that he suffered a few weeks ago. Sinbad is currently in rehab and his children recently spoke about their dad. They say he is coming along but he needs your prayers and he looks forward to making people laugh and smile again.
***
“The Godfather of Harlem” is returning for a second season on the Epix Channel. Oscar winner Forest Whitaker plays famed Harlem gangster Bumpy Johnson. Season 2 starts streaming in April.
***
Taraji P. Henson is set to star in and direct the movie “Two Faced.” Henson will play the mother of a student whose efforts to go to college are thwarted by a racist high school principal. Also look for the return of her popular character Cookie from the hit TV show “Empire.” The Cookie spinoff will not air on the Fox Network. It may wind up on the ABC Network or the Hulu streaming service.
***
Mariah Carey‘s latest book on her life “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” may be made into a movie. The book on her life quickly went to the top of the best-seller list as she talked about her rise in the music business, her incredible voice, troubled childhood and failed marriages.
***
Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are joining forces for a new Netflix drama called “True Story.” In the limited series, Hart and Snipes will play brothers. One brother is a rising comedian and the other brother stays in and out of prison. The story is set in Philly and will have eight episodes.
***
Mike Africa Jr. is telling the story of his parents in the new HBO Max documentary “40 Years a Prisoner.” Mike Africa was born in prison. His parents were members of the controversial MOVE organization. Africa says there are a lot of misconceptions about his parents and the MOVE organization. His parents, Mike Sr. and Debbie Africa, are no longer in prison, but they are still not free. The documentary is riveting as it shows his decades-long journey to be reunited with his family.
Legendary hip hop artist Kurtis Blow is recovering and doing well after undergoing a heart transplant. The 61-year-old rap icon has been battling congestive heart failure for years.
***
