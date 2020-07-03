***
Pro football player and activist Colin Kaepernick is teaming up with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. These two woke social justice advocates are teaming up for a miniseries. The series is based on Kaepernick’s life as a teenager. “Colin: Black & White” follows his experiences as a biracial child adopted by a white family, and how those experiences shaped the man he is today. By the way the NFL, in this new climate of apologies for being wrong about protesting, may see a team finally pick up Kaepernick. At press time, there was no streaming date for the “Colin: Black & White” miniseries.
The doctor is out! After 24 years of marriage, rapper/producer/entrepreneur Andre Young, a.k.a. Dr. Dré and his wife Nicole Threatt are calling it quits. Threatt and Dre have two adult children from their 1996 marriage. Dre is in striking distance of the billionaires club because he and partner Jimmy Iovine founded Beats Electronics and Beats Music streaming service. In 2014, the two sold Beats to Apple for a reported $3 billion. Threatt filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences in court papers. According to published reports, when the 55-year-old former member of the legendary West Coast rap group N.W.A. married Threatt in 1996, they did it without a prenup. Could Threatt walk away with 60%? Why 60%? That’s because Dr. Dré continues to have the potential to make money, i.e. residuals from films, TV, reissues of N.W.A. and other music he’s written and produced. There’s also word about a possible health crisis for Dr. Dré, and now his wife is leaving. Hmm!
Essence magazine is having a challenging time for their 50th anniversary. Despite now being Black-owned again, workers within the company are citing all kinds of shenanigans ruling the roost at the workplace. Is the company that’s supposed to be in the best interest of Black women mistreating Black women, or are these sources disgruntled women? The allegations include the sleeping with female staff members, workplace bullying, sexual intimidation and unfair wages. In the wake of the controversy, owner and CEO of Essence Ventures Richelieu Dennis is stepping down. Essence hasn’t been the same since longtime Editor-In-Chief Susan Taylor left the building. Taylor became so synonymous with the Essence brand she became a target of critics despite the huge success Taylor guided the magazine to. Since that parting of the ways, Essence got sold to Time Warner but recently became Black-owned. The struggles of the magazine business have left Essence only publishing six times a year. The Emmy-winning star of “Pose,” Billy Porter is on the cover at a cost of $8. Yes, Essence costs $8 now. Will the top brass talk about these accusations and what’s going on with the legendary magazine?
Prince is coming to TikTok. The estate of the late great singer/songwriter/music mogul has made a deal with the global short-form video app to bring the entire Prince catalog to the platform. It’s all done in the year that marks the 36th anniversary of the Prince film and soundtrack masterpieces, “Purple Rain.” The Prince estate is also offering a full week of special programming to kick off the venture, and you can now follow Prince on TikTok: prince.4.ever.
TV Host and Lawyer Sunny Hostin has a new book coming out. The Bronx native of Afro-Latina heritage chronicles her journey growing up in different worlds traveling through the law, journalism and hosting professions in the book “I Am These Truths.” Lately, Hostin made headlines for allegedly being a target of an ABC News executive now put on leave. On a brighter note, Hostin’s book covers identity, justice and everything in between in “I Am These Truths” coming out Sept. 27.
We remember the TV/Film/Recording legend known as Carl Reiner. Reiner first came to prominence in the 1950s as a writer and supporting actor to Comedian Sid Caesar’s two legendary NBC programs “Your Show of Shows” and “Caesar’s Hour.” Among the all-star writing staff between both shows were Selma Diamond, Aaron Reuben, Neil Simon, Woody Allen and Reiner’s best friend of 70 years Mel Brooks. Brooks and Reiner created the popular sketch comedy “The 2000-Year Old Man.” Reiner played interviewer/straight man to Brooks’ off-beat observations and comedic recollections of his “2,000” years of existence. The sketch became a series of performances on variety shows, animated programming and Grammy-winning records. Reiner then created the legendary “Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s from his experience on the “Caesar” shows after teaming up with Danny Thomas and Sheldon Leonard. From that show came comebacks for Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie and the introduction of America’s sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore. Reiner won Emmys for the show and introduced Bill Cosby to Leonard while attempting to cast Cosby on the Dick Van Dyke Show. Leonard would later put Cosby on “I Spy,” launching his career. Later, Reiner moved into films acting, writing and/or directing “The Thrill of It All” with Doris Day and James Garner, “Oh God!” starring George Burns, “The Jerk” and “All of Me” with Steve Martin and the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Reiner is also the father of author Annie Reiner, artist Lucas Reiner and Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor/director Rob Reiner, a.k.a. “Meathead” from TV’s “All In The Family.” Carl Reiner and Brooks were even posting on social media as late as this week on politics, the coronavirus and their support of Black Lives Matter. Carl Reiner was 98.
Tony winner Audra McDonald will give voice to legendary civil rights icon Ida B. Wells. PBS is presenting a two-part documentary in July called “The Vote.” Wells dedicated her journalism career to focusing on the cruel and brutal treatment of African Americans in the South during the late 1800s. She later became a leading voice in the women’s suffrage movement. McDonald will join actresses Laura Linney, Mae Whitman, Patricia Clarkson and Kate Burton in “The Vote” airing on PBS July 6-7.
