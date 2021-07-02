Questlove from The Roots and “The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon” is ready to give us a “Summer of Soul.” In 1969, a musical festival took place, the Harlem Cultural Fest, which was also called The Black Woodstock. It was a who’s who of musical giants including Sly Stone, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, The Staple Singers, B.B. King, Gladys Knight, 5th Dimension and Mahalia Jackson to name a few. This festival was filmed but it was hidden in a basement and now 50 years late, we are going to have a chance to see it. Check it out in theaters and streaming on HULU beginning July 2.
Actor Bill Duke plays the original OG in the HBO MAX Movie “No Sudden Move.” The movie is set in 1954 Detroit, a group of small time criminals get involved in a bank heist that goes wrong and they try to figure out what went wrong. The movie stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta. The movie is streaming on HBO MAX.
Wawa Welcome America 4th of July activities include rapper Flo Rida, singer Bebe Rexha and Philadelphia’s Cam Anthony who won this years competition on the talent show “America’s Got Talent” in concert at the Mann Center for performing Arts and fireworks on the Parkway.
Get ready for Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show. The show is kicking off Sept. 27 at Noon on Fox stations. Cannon’s show will be filmed in Harlem. He will not be doing celebrity news and hot topics because he is following the Wendy Williams Talk Show. What is going on with “The Real?” No one is saying if this talk show will survive?
Great news for Mike Epps! His Netflix show “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields has been renewed for a second season. The second season will include a longer season. In other Mike Epps news, he’s getting a chance to play his idol Richard Pryor in an HBO movie about the Los Angeles Lakers.
The long awaited prequel to “The Sopranos,” “The many Saints of Newark” is coming to theaters October 1. The HBO series “The Sopranos” starred the late actor James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. In the prequel, we get to see a young Tony Soprano played by Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini. The movie also stars Tony Award winning actor Leslie Odom Jr.
“The First Wives Club” is returning July 15 for season two on BET PLUS. Jill Scott and company are back with a new season of fun and laughs.
Get ready for the Black Western “The Harder They Fall” coming to Netflix this fall. The movie stars Idris Elba , Oscar winner Regina King. Johnathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Delroy Lindo (Da Five Bloods), Damon Wayans, Deon Cole, Laz Alonso, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story) WOW! What a Cast! I can’t wait to see this movie!
Check out the latest issues of Essence Magazine. The cover stars Philly’s own singer Jazmine Sullivan and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. He won an Emmy for his performance in the HBO show “The Watchmen.” He’s also starring in the “Candyman” movie which opens in theaters Aug 27 and he’s starring in the new Matrix 4.
Tracee Ellis Ross is teaming up with The OWN Network and HULU for the documentary “The Hair Tales.” The documentary will focus on Black women hair and identity.
I have an update on comedian and actor Sinbad. Last year, he suffered a stroke and he’s been in recovery mode ever since with the help of his family. The past few months have been rough for the actor, he’s been dealing major financial problem and the stroke. Starting in November, Sinbad is planning to return to live performing.
Showtime is presenting a documentary on Rick James. James ruled the music charts in late 70’s and early 80’s with the hits “Superfreak,” “You and I,” and “Give it to me Baby.” He revived the careers of Motown legends Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. He discovered Teena Marie. The documentary is being put together by his former manager Kerry Gordy, the son of Berry Gordy. James died in 2004 at the age of 56. He led a hard life of sex,drugs and Funk. The documentary will take a hard look at his life and his contribution to the music world.
