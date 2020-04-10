Respect, the movie starring Jennifer Hudson as The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin has a new release date. Oscar winner Hudson will be joined in the cast by fellow Oscar Winner Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marlon Wayans and Mary J. Blige. Before she passed away Franklin gave her blessings to Hudson for the role. Look for portrayals of Smokey Robinson, Count Basie and Gospel’s James Cleveland to name a few. The new release date for Respect is Christmas of this year just in time for awards season.
***
Major changes on The Tamron Hall Show as Veteran TV producer Bill Geddie is out. Geddie came to TV prominence by creating the daytime talker The View with Barbara Walters. He helped Hall launch her show, which was her first project post The Today Show. Reportedly, Geddie hasn’t been involved in the show since the fall. Hall and Geddie were divided on the Bill O’Reilly interview, where Hall wanted to ask about O’Reilly’s sexual harassment accusations and settlements. They couldn’t come to terms and Geddie and Hall reportedly stopped speaking. Now Hall is looking for a new executive producer with a modern vision of daytime TV.
***
Common and Tiffany Haddish … they’re together. Do “funny and woke” go together like peas and carrots? Looks like it. The two had tongues wagging earlier this year when Common broke up with Woke Political Analyst Angela Rye, and then the Oscar-winning hip hop activist turned up with Comedienne/Actress Haddish. Then Common and Haddish weren’t seen together for awhile, but they turned up at the Def Comedy fundraiser recently. Cedric The Entertainer was hosting and spoke with Haddish. All of a sudden Common shows up in the picture frame. Hmmmm. Now Common did speak with Cedric and then moved out the way to let Haddish continue. Haddish is talking about her relationship, but is definitely showing her relationship off.
***
Speaking of Tiffany Haddish, she’s rejoining Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G. every Tuesday on TBS.
***
The NFL Draft this year will be all virtual this year. The draft is known as the unofficial start of the NFL season. Unfortunately, the concerns over coronavirus dictate that this year’s ceremony needs to be a virtual one. It’ll all be coming from Las Vegas and take place Thursday, April 23.
***
R. Kelly will not be released from jail due to coronavirus concerns. A judge denied his appeal to be released on bail until his trial. Kelly is facing numerous criminal sexual misconduct charges in Chicago and New York. Although he has no prior convictions, Kelly was denied bond due to the amount of charges in multiple states. The singer/songwriter is reportedly has been attempting to self isolate himself in his cell and won’t come out unless ordered.
***
Nick Cannon keeps a job. First, he got the Mask Singer on Fox right after he left America’s Got Talent. Cannon filled in for Wendy Williams earlier this season and was a hit. Now, he’s launching his own talker. Cannon’s new daytime talk show premieres Sept. 21.
***
Philly’s own Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced that The Annual Hoagienation music festival has been postponed due to coronavirus and the city/state Stay At Home orders. Along with Hall & Oates, Kool & The Gang, The Hooters, Melanie Fiona and The Soul Survivors, just to name a few, were all scheduled for a date in May. Hoagie Nation will now take place Friday, Sept. 4 at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 52nd and Parkside.
***
Essence magazine’s Essence Festival confirmed it will move the event from its traditional Fourth Of July weekend to later in the fall with the continuing theme of celebrating the magazine’s 50th anniversary. Patti LaBelle, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Bruno Mars, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker, Jidenna and Tamia were all set to perform in July. At press time, no word on who will be available this coming fall. With most cities having restrictions ranging from lockdowns to curfews in battling coronavirus, it’s still a waiting game on certain events.
***
The Annual Roots Picnic has been postponed. Organizers say out of an abundance of caution, the May date is gone. The new date has been announced and will be Saturday, Aug. 1 on the grounds of the Mann Center For The Performing Arts, 52nd and Parkside.
***
The postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo have a new date also. The Olympic Committee has announced the site of the games will remain the same. The dates, however, will be July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021. The games will still be called the 2020 Olympics to promote the message of perseverance. That is still carrying on with the games so people see that as a symbol of hope again COVID-19.
***
The Clark Sisters TV bio pic will premiere this Saturday. The made for TV movie will focus on the rise of the sisters from their beginnings in Detroit to gospel royalty. The Clark Sisters mother, Mattie Moss Clark, is played by Aunjanue Ellis (Undercover Brother) and the sisters will be played by Christina Bell (Twinkie), Kierra Sheard (Karen), Shelea Frazier (Dorinda), Raven Goodwin (Denise) and Angela Birchett (Jacky). And yes, Gospel Singer Sheard is playing her mom Karen Clark Sheard in the movie. Along with Queen Latifah are her producing partners Missy Elliot and Mary J. Blige. First Ladies Of Gospel premieres Easter weekend, Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
***
Insecure is coming back to HBO. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Jay Ellis and Lil’ Rel Howery will be returning this Sunday, April 12 to HBO.
***
Rihanna is on the cover of British Vogue for their May issue.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
