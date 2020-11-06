Is a former Spice Girl broke? Singer/TV personality Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B, has fallen on hard times. Even though she made plenty of money from The Spice Girls music and touring, her marriage to Stephen Belafonte cost her plenty. This unfortunately has reignited the feud with Eddie Murphy. The two share a 13-year-old daughter, Angel. You’ll remember it was quite a bad break up after Mel announcing her pregnancy and Murphy announcing doubt that he was the father. That was followed by plenty of back and forth. Finally, the tests came back, proved Murphy was the father and differences got resolved. Mel was getting $25,000 a month. Now Mel is asking for an increase. She says she tried to work it out with Murphy, but now she’s filed with the courts. Not only is Mel looking for an increase, but she’s looking to have Murphy’s finances exposed and put on the court records. Murphy has 10 children, but takes being a dad seriously. How will a court decide all this? Hmm!
***
Beyoncé fans you’ve all heard of the Beehive, which are supposed to be the singer/actress’ protective fan base, but now get ready for the real hive. Queen Bey, who is gracing the cover of British Vogue, actually told the magazine she keeps a real life beehive to help her children with allergies. It’s been theorized that the consumption of pure honey is said to be a great remedy. See Beyoncé in a custom crystal thong in the photo shoot inside the magazine. Even though the photo shoot is catching some flak from critics, her fan beehive will take care of that.
***
Dave Chappelle has started a tradition for “Saturday Night Live.” Chappelle hosted the first show after Donald Trump’s election in 2016. He’s returning to host again after this election, although at press time, we’re still awaiting the results. Chappelle won an Emmy for the last post-election show he hosted. He also had a cameo in the Eddie Murphy-hosted Christmas show in 2019. The musical guest hasn’t been announced yet, but Chappelle returns to SNL this Saturday at 11:30 p.m.
***
Larenz Tate is back and a Ponzi scheme is at the center of his latest project called “Business Ethics.” Tate plays a clever investment whiz. He’s the smartest guy in the room who just happens to think there’s nothing wrong with getting rich off other people’s money. Tate produced this project with his two brothers, Lahmard and Larron. The three have their own production company called TateMen Entertainment. Look for “Business Ethics” will be on Demand and Amazon Prime.
***
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young‘s messy divorce is getting even messier. Remember, Nicole asked a judge for millions a month and Dre fought her on it. The Nicole claimed Dre tore up their prenup, which Dre has presented to the court and wants Nicole to stick to. After that Dre called the cops on Nicole claiming she embezzled money from Dre’s company by taking funds without authorization. Now, Nicole is calling Dre’s alleged mistresses to court. There are three women: one is a singer, one is a model and one is known as The Queen Of Latin hip hop. Now the women are mad and hiring lawyers. This of course is not a good look but there are billions at stake. That’s billions with a “B!”
***
Lori Loughlin, a.k.a. Aunt Becky from “Full House,” now has to pay the piper. The actress was one of a few high profile rich people who got caught up in the college bribery scheme to get their children into college. She and her husband finally pleaded guilty. Loughlin got a two-month sentence. I predict she won’t do that long and besides, the prison is even near her home. Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Massimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months.
***
Gospel great Rance Allen has passed. He’s often considered the father of contemporary gospel music. He was a songwriter/singer/guitarist/pianist and formed the Rance Allen Group in the late 1960s. Though the group’s career and recordings stretch throughout the decades, they were at their peak when signed to Stax Records in the 1970s. The Rance Allen Group combined the soul music of the day into their spiritual recording on the Stax subsidiary Gospel Truth Records. Earlier this year, Allen released the single “God Has Been So Good” with Mydason, plus Allen was celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary. Allen was 70.
***
We remember the iconic Sean Connery, the man considered the best James Bond to ever hit the big screen. Connery came in third place as Mr. Universe before becoming an actor. He even shared the screen with fellow screen legend Lana Turner as her love interest. Connery’s world changed in 1962 when he brought the character James Bond, the suave and sophisticated super spy, in film’s first adaption of the Ian Fleming book series. Connery brought to life the spy with international arch enemies, international beauties in “Bond Girls” and the latest technology to help him save the world. Connery did the very first five Bond films beginning in 1962 with “Dr. No.” He left the role in 1967 then returned for 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever.” Finally, after departing the role again, Connery returned 12 years later for his final turn in 1983’s “Never Say Never Again.” After Bond, Connery took home the Oscar for his role in the crime drama “The Untouchables” opposite Kevin Costner and Robert De Niro. After that Connery, just before turning 60, became a huge action star: “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade,” “Medicine Man,” “The Rock,” “The Hunt For Red October,” “The Avengers” and “The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen.” Connery then retired from acting in 2006, and even turned down “Lord Of The Rings” and another Indiana Jones sequel. Connery died at his home in the Bahamas in his sleep at 90.
***
Supermodel Liya Kebede is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar as the debut issue from Samira Nasr, the first woman of color to become the magazine’s editor in chief.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.