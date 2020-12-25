Happy holidays everybody! Let’s talk movies streaming for the holidays. “Sylvie’s Love” starts streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s another chance at love for a long-lost couple. The movie stars former Philadelphia Eagle Nnamdi Asomugha who’s also married to actress Kerry Washington. “Sylvie’s Love” also stars Tessa Thompson, Larenz Tate, Eva Longoria and Alano Miller. On HBO Max, there is Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984.” Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig also team up in that long-awaited action thriller. Disney/Pixar has “Soul” with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx as the voice of Joe, a middle school band teacher whose life hasn’t quite gone quite the way he expected it. In an accident he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion and discovers what it means to have soul. “Soul” is streaming on Disney Plus.
***
When we think back on the year 2020 we think of the pandemic and the lives lost and the many well-known people who died this year. Basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, actor Chadwick Boseman, “Glee” star Naya Rivera, Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginburg, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, country music star Charley Pride, “B.A.P.s” actress Natalie Desselle Reid, David Prowse — the man behind the Darth Vadar masks, actor Sean Connery, rocker Eddie Van Halen, Little Richard, Rep. John Lewis, talk show host Regis Philbin, civil rights leader CT Vivian, actress Olivia de Havilland, actor John Saxon, actress Kelly Preston, Broadway star Nick Cordero, comic Jerry Stiller, actor Max Von Sydow, James Lipton, broadcaster Phyllis George, Fred Willard, restauranteur B. Smith, singer Betty Wright, producer Andre Harrell, Harlem Globetrotter Fred “Curly” Neal and country music legend Kenny Rogers to name a few.
***
The life story of Rick James is being made into a TV series. “Super Freak” is the name of the series and it follow his life in the ‘90s when he was on trial for assault and kidnapping along with his girlfriend. James’ daughter Ty James is the executive producer of the project.
***
Get ready for the Little Richard “I Am Everything” docuseries about the music icon. Richard was a one-of-a-kind rock ‘n’ roll icon who helped shaped the world of music. Little Richard died earlier this year at 87.
***
The popular soap opera “All My Children” is coming back as a prime-time series called “Pine Valley.” Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are behind the effort featuring a new generation and old favorites. “All My Children” ran for 41 years on ABC. There’s no word on whether popular show veteran Susan Lucci, who played Erica Kane, will return.
***
“Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish has found a new home on CBS. The show was recently dropped by ABC. Haddish will serve as the executive producer for the CBS version that will run during the 2021 season.
***
The popular NBC Show “L.A. Law” is returning to TV but this time with a twist. The reboot of “L.A. Law” is running on ABC with favorite Blair Underwood returning in the role of attorney Jonathan Rollins guiding a new team of lawyers. “L.A. Law” ran from 1986 to 1994. Underwood will also serve as the show’s executive producer.
***
Disney recently announced their plans for the future. They are aiming to make Disney Plus the number one streaming service. Some of the projects include “Sister Act 3” produced by Tyler Perry and Whoopi Goldberg. The fifth and final installment of “Indiana Jones.” Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones. The movie is scheduled to be released in July 2022. Another major film being released in July 2022 is “Black Panther 2.” Mark your calendar for July 8, 2022. Ryan Coogler is back as writer and Director. Disney says they not plans to recast the role of T’Challa played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Donald Glover is getting a “Star Wars” spinoff based on the character Lando Calrissian made famous by Billy Dee Williams. In the span of the next 10 years, Disney is planning 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and 15 Disney live action projects. Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Ewan MacGregor, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston and Don Cheadle are the actors already assigned to projects.
***
Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are joining forces for a new Netflix drama called “True Story.” In the limited series, Hart and Snipes will play brothers. One brother is a rising comedian and the other brother is troubled staying in and out of prison. The story is set in Philly and will have eight episodes.
***
Mike Africa Jr. is telling the story of his parents in the new HBO Max documentary “40 Years a Prisoner.” Mike Africa was born in prison. His parents were members of the controversial MOVE organization. Africa says there are a lot of misconceptions about his parents and the MOVE organization. His parents, Mike Sr. and Debbie Africa, are no longer in prison, but they are still not free. The documentary is riveting as it shows his decades-long journey to be reunited with his family.
***
Queen Latifah is also coming to Netflix in the thriller end of the road. The year 2021 is going to be hot for the Queen as her CBS show “The Equalizer” makes its debut on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7. Immediately following the game we will see the Debut of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah and actor Chris Noth (Mr. Big on “Sex and the City”) The show will air in its regular time slot at 8 p.m. on CBS starting Feb. 14.
***
The long-awaited miniseries about Salt-N-Pepa is coming to Lifetime on Jan. 23. The miniseries is three hours and focuses on their amazing career and hit songs. The miniseries will also show the ups and down in the music business and how they had to fight for respect as women. Following the miniseries there will be an after-show hosted by “The Real” talk show co-host Loni Love and the ladies in which they plan to reveal even more than what you see in the miniseries. Queen Latifah produced the movie and at press time they were still embroiled in a court battle with DJ Spinderella over unpaid royalties.
***
The Wendy Williams story is also coming to the Lifetime network. The biopic and documentary will drop Jan. 30. She promises to tell all about her career and rise to be the Queen of all Media. Along the way, there were battles with drugs, motherhood and the end of her 25-year marriage to Kevin Hunter (who was also her manager).
***
Real estate broker Matt James is “The Bachelor.” He debuts for 2021 and kicks off Season 25 as the first African-American male lead in the show’s history. James was originally scheduled to be a contestant on the Bachelorette, but the pandemic shut down production. When new plans were drawn out and with this year of diversity awareness, James was lifted out to be “The Bachelor. James is familiar to audiences as he’s roommate and best friend to former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. Look for James on “The Bachelor” premiering on ABC on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
