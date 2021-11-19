Rapper Cardi B is set to host this year’s American Music Awards. The show airs Sunday, Nov. 21 on ABC. Some of the highlights of the night include New Edition and New Kids on the Block performing and representing their home town of Boston plus Megan Thee Stallion will be performing with K-Pop sensations BTS.
The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will air Saturday night on HBO and HBO MAX. Some of the highlights include the induction of Carole King by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson, the induction of Tina Turner by Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., country star Mickey Guyton, rocker Bryan Adams and Angela Bassett who played Turner in the movie “What’s Love got to do with it.” Sir Paul McCartney is inducting the Foo Fighters. Actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore inducting the Go-Go’s. Lionel Richie is inducting legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Dr Dre is inducting LL Cool J. The other honorees include Jay-Z, Gil Scott Heron,Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston.
Kevin Hart‘s new drama series “True Story” with Wesley Snipes debuts Nov. 24 on Netflix. Lauren London also stars . The seven episode series focuses on the troubled relationship between two brothers.
Lady Gaga and Adam Driver light up the big screen in the movie ‘House of Gucci’ coming out Nov. 24. The movie is based on the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci played by Driver. Maurizio as set up for by his wife Patrizia played by Lady Gaga. Patrizia served 18 years in prison for the murder of her husband.
The movie “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson is now available on demand and to rent. “Respect” about the life of Aretha Franklin also stars Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker and Mary J. Blige.
Oscar Winner Halle Berry has a new movie coming out on Netflix Nov. 24. She directs and stars in the movie “Bruised” where she plays a disgraced MMA Fighter.
Filming is being halted on the set of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” Actress Letitia Wright who plays Shuri in the series was injured on the set in Atlanta last August. She was treated and released from the hospital but apparently she needs more time until she can return. The film is scheduled to be released next Fall, but look for more delays because Actress Letitia Wright refuses to get vaccinated. She is back home in London and cannot return To the US unless she is vaccinated. Filming is happening in Atlanta, GA. Her role may have to be recast and the scenes she did totally scrapped. The movie may not come out until 2023.
