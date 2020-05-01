***
Former Chicago Bull and NBA Champ Dennis Rodman is back in the spotlight after The Last Dance-ESPN documentary series chronicling the success of the Michael Jordan led Chicago Bulls dynasty. A side spotlight on Rodman came out chronicling his dating history. First Actress/Dancer Carmen Electra reportedly went on the record with her relationship with the NBA All-Star. Apparently, she spoke of numerous encounters they shared in the Bulls practice facilities when Rodman summoned her over and surprised her from there. Then there was singer Toni Braxton, who was red hot in the 1990s and took photos with Rodman at the MTV-VMAs. Braxton sets the record straight. Despite being seen on camera being lifted in the air by Rodman, there was no romance. Braxton did tweet Rodman was kinda hot in the 90’s and included one of the photos of them together before clearing the air.
***
It’s a different day for the box office. Trolls World Tour is an animated musical featuring the voices of Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake, Anderson Paak, Ron Funches, Kevin Michael Richardson and George Clinton. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the film couldn’t be released to the original planned number theaters. The film however went into streaming services and made $100 million right out the rip. It marks the highest-grossing one-day rental in Universal Pictures’ history. People were already hesitant to go to the movies because of how fast the turnover to DVD and streaming services happens. Now with the pandemic, theater companies and customers are all reluctant to return too early. Look for the success of Trolls to mark a new era. You may not see films go to theaters and maybe streaming services may be the first stop from now on.
***
Michelle Obama‘s Becoming is on its way to Netflix. The Forever First Lady got a reported $36 million for her entire book tour. Well-deserved because to date, Becoming has sold over 11.5 million copies worldwide. Now Netflix documents the making of that sold out book tour. A highlight is Mrs. Obama’s stop in Philly when she surprised a group of girls at the African American Museum. She was able to fellowship with the young students for a very emotional get together. Becoming is produced by the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground Productions and begins streaming on Netflix Wednesday, May 6.
***
Is R. Kelly‘s original alleged underage victim now filing for bankruptcy? Published reports don’t name her, but say the now 35-year-old female has filed for Chapter 7. Coincidentally, the filing came the same time as R. Kelly being held with no bail for upcoming trials in Illinois and New York. So what happened? Back in 2008, Kelly was hit with multiple counts of child pornography. The singer/songwriter would be found not guilty because there was no cooperation from the alleged victim, who the press located but would not name. Kelly long denied paying off the alleged victim and her family. Fast forward to this bankruptcy and critics are putting 2 and 2 together. It would appear that Kelly’s financial situation may have halted certain obligations or deals. Will this situation finally result in the truth coming out?
***
The super surprise couple of the millennium was Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson who dated each other from 2002 to 2009. They met at one of her concerts. They became friends and it quickly blossomed into romance. Dupri has been reflecting back lately and reportedly pinpointed what caused their breakup. He says Jackson wouldn’t move to Atlanta, and he wasn’t interested in getting married. Dupri didn’t address the rumors he got a stripper pregnant. No word from Jackson on all this at presstime.
***
Eddie Murphy is continuing his comedy comeback by participating in a benefit to fight against the pandemic that’s gripped the world. A comedy live stream called Feeding America is premiering Mother’s Day weekend. Murphy joins Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and more to be announced in this benefit to feed Americans in need. Feeding America will stream live and premiere Saturday, May 9.
***
Insecure’s Issa Rae and her new romantic comedy Lovebirds will go straight to Netflix because of coronavirus concerns in movie theaters. Lovebirds stars Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple accidentally swept up in a murder mystery while trying to figure out their future as a couple. Lovebirds begins streaming on Netflix on May 22.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
