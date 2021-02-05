The Big Game — the Super Bowl — is happening this Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Tom Brady will play the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes. There will be a lot of festivities including singer H.E.R. singing America The Beautiful. Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will be singing the national anthem. Singer The Weeknd is performing in a halftime show that he spent $7 million of his own money on. He’s calling it a cinematic experience. I hear pop sensation Ariana Grande will make a surprise appearance. Inauguration Day poet Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old who wowed us, will recite a new poem during the pregame festivities. A lot of stars will be in commercials including Michael B. Jordan for Alexa, Lenny Kravitz for Stella Artois and country legend Dolly Parton. Right after the Super Bowl, viewers will get a first look at Queen Latifah in her new TV show The Equalizer on CBS.
***
We have lost a legend with the death of actress Cicely Tyson. She died at 96 and it was two days after she released her long-awaited autobiography “Just As I Am: A Memoir,” which is the No. 1 book in the country.
***
The nominations have been announced for the 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards which are happening Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poelher are back as hosts after a four-year absence. They will be working from separate coasts. While some nominations were good news, there were a lot of snubs including no nominations for Bridgerton the Netflix sensation. Nothing for Zendaya and her film Malcolm and Marie and nothing for Spike Lee and his Vietnam War film Da Five Bloods. There were some notable nominations including Viola Davis and the Chadwick Boseman for Ma Raineys Black Bottom. Regina King for directing the film One Night in Miami, Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami. Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, and singer Andra Day in the Lee Daniels movie The United States vs. Billie Holiday. This movie starts streaming Feb. 26 on Hulu.
***
Nominations were also announced for the NAACP Image Awards. Netflix has a whopping 52 nominations. Bridgerton, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods. The NAACP Image Awards are happening March 27 on BET, MTV AND CBS.
***
Congratulations to singer Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child. She and her husband Tim Weatherspoon recently welcomed their second child, a son Noah Jon.
***
Wendy Williams: The Movie has broken records for the Lifetime Network, as the highest-rated movie of all time.
***
Nick Cannon is getting his career back on track after making anti-Semitic remarks. His long-awaited talk show will be debuting in the fall on Fox stations.
***
Director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) has just signed a deal with Disney Plus to develop a TV series based on the fictional land of Wakanda. Filming starts this summer on Black Panther 2. Don’t be surprised if Michael B. Jordan revives his role as Erik Killmonger. Jordan says he’s open to returning to the movie.
***
We remember actor Dustin Diamond. He is best known as Screech on the TV show Saved by the Bell. He was 44 he died from lung cancer.
***
We also remember writer Marc Wilmore. He is the brother of TV writer and personality Larry Wilmore and is known for his work on Living Color and The Simpsons. He was 57 and died of complications from COVID-19 and other conditions.
***
Legendary singer Tony Bennett recently revealed in an interview with AARP that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease. This spring, the 94-year-old is releasing a jazz album with singer Lady Gaga.
***
Rapper Silento who topped the charts in 2015 with the song Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). Has been arrested and charged in the murder of his cousin. Silento is 23 and his real name is Ricky Hawk. Sources said he has been battling mental illness for awhile.
***
The First Wives Club is back for a second season on BET Plus. The TV show stars Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathé and Michelle Buteau. The show is based on the 1996 The First Wives Club which starred Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton. The first season of the First Wives Club is currently airing on BET. Also mark your calendars for Tyler Perry‘s Madea’s Farewell Play coming to BET Plus on Feb. 16.
***
Is there anything funny about a funeral parlor business? Well we are going to find out in the new streaming show Buried by the Bernards now streaming on Netflix.
***
Singer Maxwell is getting into the eyewear business. Maxwell is teaming up with the State Optical company. The glasses are being described as classic and stylish.
***
Gabrielle Union and her husband former basketball star Dwyane Wade are coming out with a baby book based on their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James. Kaavia, who has her own Instagram page, is quite the lady and known for her shady looks and expressions. The book called Shady Baby is their first picture book. Shady Baby soon realizes she is a powerful, funny, supercute baby girl who uses her shadiness as a gift, a superpower with a moral compass and inner strength. Shady Baby is coming out in May.
***
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is getting ready to launch a podcast. Good Words with Kirk Franklin shows faith and humor with some of your favorite celebrities. You’ll find Franklin’s podcast on most outlets.
***
Our condolences go out to singer John Legend who recently lost his grandmother. Marjorie Maxine Stephens was 91 and she was his first date to the Grammys.
***
This weekend, it’s the Whitney Houston documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 on Lifetime. The dual tragedies that befell Whitney and her daughter Bobbi Kristina are detailed. Get your tissues ready because this will be a tear jerker.
***
Actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish is sporting a new look. With the help of fitness gurus Luther and Kathy Freeman, Haddish has lost 40 pounds. She is now vegan with the help of a nutritionist. Haddish says at the age of 40 she was ready for the transition. Her next Netflix comedy special She Ready is launching in February.
***
Oscar winner Regina King is coming to Saturday Night Live to host on Feb. 13. Her directorial debut, One Night in Miami, is streaming now on Amazon Prime.
***
The highly acclaimed movie Judas and the Black Messiah is coming out in theaters and HBO Max on Feb. 12. Judas and the Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya as the leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton. Hampton was betrayed by an insider in the party and assassinated by the FBI at the age of 21 in 1968. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out, The Photograph) plays the FBI betrayer. The movie was produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Algee Smith (The New Edition story) Lil Rel Howery, actress Dominque Fishback and Martin Sheen also star.
***
Beyoncé has done it again. The Winter Collection of her Ivy Park clothing Line is here.
***
The Showtime Network is developing a TV show based on the movie American Gigolo. Actor and game show Host Wayne Brady will be co-starring on the show.
***
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are moving to a new date because of COVID-19. The Grammys will air Sunday, March 14 on CBS hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.
***
Coming 2 America will start streaming on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.
***
The Godfather of Harlem is returning for a second season on the Epix Channel. Oscar winner Forest Whitaker plays famed Harlem gangster Bumpy Johnson. Season two starts streaming in April.
***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.