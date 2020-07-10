***
Where’s Rihanna? She hasn’t put out new music since 2016. So what’s she doing? The recordbreaking singer/songwriter is concentrating on the beauty business. Rih Rih is developing a new skincare line while things are shutdown due to the coronavirus. The line will be sold alongside her mega successful Fenty Cosmetics. Rihanna is already doing great with Savage X. This appears to mean music isn’t the priority, at least not now. Published reports say she nixed plans for her ninth studio album to concentrate on her cosmetics and beauty business interests.
***
GMA 3 has been canceled. The third hour of “Good Morning America” hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer had its title changed to” GMA: Strahan, Sara & Keke” and was going pretty well until COVID-19 hit. Then the show was placed on hiatus as the coronavirus pandemic grew into a shutdown. The show did try going ahead with no audience and the three hosts remotely checking in, but that didn’t last long. “GMA: Strahan, Sara & Keke” was replaced by “Pandemic: What You Need To Know” with Amy Robach, TJ Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure. There’s also talk of whether this was fallout from the internal town hall ABC News executives hosted. ABC’s been under fire and had to suspend a top executive for alleged racial remarks aimed at Robin Roberts and Sunny Hostin. During the town hall, Strahan reportedly voiced the turmoil he experienced making the awkward transition into “Good Morning America” from the “Live with Kelly & Michael” he hosted with Kelly Ripa. It was ABC’s call at the time. Strahan reportedly mentioned how he had to be guarded in speaking up as not to be perceived as too aggressive in the work environment. At press time, ABC News hasn’t made a statement on “GMA: Strahan, Sara & Keke” and what will replace it permanently.
***
Just because GMA: Strahan, Sara & Keke has been canceled doesn’t mean work stops. Keke Palmer moves on. The actress/singer/TV personality is on the cover of Cosmopolitan. She talks about her life and activism with Black Lives Matter. She’s in talks to reboot her Nickelodeon series “True Jackson, VP.” Palmer also has a movie project. She signed on for the motion picture “Alice.” It does have a twist. Runaway slave Alice flees her captors through the forest. When she parts the trees to escape, she lands in 1973, which is full of Watergate, Sound of Philly, Motown, Curtis Mayfield‘s Curtom, Black Power and post-civil rights movement.
***
Halle Berry has pulled out of a controversial role. The actress has not been shy of her choices with past movies like “Swordfish” and her Oscar-winning performance in “Monster’s Ball.” This time, Berry was to portray a character born female and who transitioned to a male. When she announced this was likely her next project, the backlash came quite quickly. There were also reports dogging her that in an interview, Berry misgendered the character. The 53-year-old took to her social media and said in part the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own story. She also apologized for the remarks she made when describing her consideration of the project. Berry vowed to be an ally in front of and behind the camera .
***
Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent: ROUND II. Remember back in the day when Auntie Viv dated the rapper/actor/entrepreneur? That really didn’t go well, 50 was not so nice to Auntie. They both talked about the fallout post relationship in various platforms years ago. Well, it’s time for a reboot because of some controversial remarks 50 Cent made recently on the record, and Fox’s reaction to them on the record. Seems that 50 was on rapper Lil Wayne‘s podcast “Young Money Radio,” and 50 talked about his preference to date an exotic woman. In the process, he also talked about that preference making Black women mad, and how they angrily check him on it in public. This caused Auntie Viv to react on the Fox Soul streaming network . She says the rapper just can’t handle a Black woman and that the problem lies with him. ZAP! 50 responded. He referred to a particular bedroom act he says she used to practice on him. POW! I hope we can leave it at this. Vivica Fox is my girl, and 50 just love who you love without putting down Black women.
***
Charlamagne Tha God is coming to TV, but will he stick with radio? The controversial member of the syndicated morning radio show The Breakfast Club is coming to Comedy Central with his own show. It’ll be a mix of pop culture, politics and entertainment. The untitled project will premiere just around election time. Now with this new weekly talk show, will Charlamagne quit the Breakfast Club? WDAS morning man Steve Harvey is a good example of how to play this. Remember when Harvey was on three networks in primetime at the same time and still doing standup appearances. Well, Steve never left radio because he realizes it’s the straw that stirs the drink. Without that straw, the drink gets flat. Charlamagne, that’s a good lesson to take to heart, but meanwhile congrats on the new gig.
***
Nia Long is coming to Netflix and she’s teaming with Omar Epps. This is an opportunity for Epps to show off his acting range playing an unusual role for him, a bad guy. “Fatal Affair” is the cautionary tale of a married woman who steps out on her husband and soon comes to regret it by way of the other man. Long has teamed up with Netflix and is producer as well. The twist is rather than the husband, it’s the wife who cheated and must deal with the consequences as the cheater. The film also stars Stephen Bishop, KJ Smith and singer/actress Estelle and begins streaming on Netflix July 16.
***
Guess who’s going to star as the new live-action Frosty The Snowman? We remember the three classic productions from 1969 to 1979 with the voice of the late comedian Jackie Vernon as Frosty, and of course, the title song is a holiday classic. There were two additional TV specials in 1992 with John Goodman (Roseanne) as Frosty and in 2005 with Bill Fagerbakke (Coach) taking over the role. Now a proposed live-action and CGI combination may star … Jason Momoa. The action star who brought DC Comics’ Aquaman to the big screen in a billion-dollar blockbuster is in talks to take the role of Frosty. Family fare is not totally out for Momoa. He’s married to Lisa Bonet. Along with his 31-year-old stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, Momoa and Bonet have two young children (12 and 11 years old).
***
We remember singer Sharon Paige. Paige, a West Philly native, is best known for coming to prominence through producer and Harold Melvin & The Bluesnotes group leader Harold Melvin. In 1975, Melvin hired his own musicians and took his two protégés, Paige and Teddy Pendergrass, into Sigma Sound Studios here in Philly. Melvin revived the song Gamble & Huff wrote and recorded on Dusty Springfield in 1970 called “Let’s Get Together Soon” as a project for Paige, Pendergrass and himself. Gamble & Huff heard Melvin’s production and all three men share a producing credit since Gamble & Huff only needed to add a few Sound of Philly touches. The title was changed to “Hope That We Can Be Together Soon” and included on the gold-selling hit album “To Be True.” The song hit No. 1 in 1975. Paige was 67.
***
The NBA players will not be wearing their names on their jerseys when they return. The players will have social justice statements on them. This is all part of a new awareness as sports in general are trying to navigate returning in the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter era. The abbreviated NBA season is scheduled to begin Friday, July 31, with all games at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The season will feature 22 teams and no fans. Thirteen teams in the Western Conference and nine in the Eastern Conference (including the Sixers) will play and the season will end Oct. 12.
***
If you would like more info please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day.
