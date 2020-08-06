Comedian/actor Tracy Morgan is headed for divorce court. Morgan, a veteran of “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and now “The Last OG,” walked down the aisle with Megan Wollover five years ago. It was also a milestone as Morgan was a year-out of the fatal Wal-Mart truck accident that claimed the life of his friend and fellow comedian James McNair and saw Morgan build back from rehab after five months in a wheelchair. Of course, Wal-Mart settled with Morgan for a huge sum. Wollover was there by the comedian’s side. She saw him through the crash, rehab, the dealings with Wal-Mart and the police investigations, plus building his career back. Now comes word from Morgan himself of the divorce. This is just after the comedian spoke about being home with family and staying safe from the great equalizer COVID-19. He’s asking for privacy. He and Wollover share a 7-year-old daughter, and Morgan has three other children from a previously relationship.
***
Is Oscar-winning songwriter/rapper/actor Common getting caught up in the #MeToo movement? Philly neo soul artist Jaguar Wright is accusing Common of assaulting her in her sleep. The singer says she was awoken from her sleep by Common trying to orally assault her after she turned down his advances the night before. Wright went on to talk about Common’s dating history of being with whomever is hot at the moment, how his ex Erykah Badu was jealous of her and how Common hasn’t been right since he was dumped by Lauryn Hill. Who knew they dated?!!! At press time, no response from Common on these accusations.
***
Speaking of Common, comedienne/actress Tiffany Haddish is confirming their current romance. She shaved her head live on social media and talked about how the two like to rub their heads together. Tiffany also says she’s never been in love like this before, and that Common is her first celebrity romance. The couple was getting hit with a lot of doubters thinking this was all for publicity, but the “Girls Trip” actress says they’re the real deal. Now can the couple’s love guide them through these allegations?
***
Songstress Mariah Carey has a new memoir on the way … should Rapper Eminem be scared? The two have long been talked about on the grapevine for being in a toxic……entanglement. Carey, whose celebrating the 30th anniversary of her first number one hit, Vision Of Love, has written a new book “The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.” Plus, one of her closest friends, rapper/actress Da Brat, is also talking about the songstress and the rapper. So what’s Carey going to talk about in this book? Well read between the lines: Sometimes you can be all dressed up but you arrive to the party … Too Eaarly ...Hmmm! The memoir, “The Meaning Of Mariah Carey,” is due out Sept. 29.
There’s a huge change coming for “O magazine” but first a 20-year tradition for the magazine has been broken. For the first time in its history, Oprah Winfrey is not on the cover of “O magazine.” That distinction goes to the late Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville EMS worker, who was shot and killed by police in her own home. “O” is acknowledging Taylor’s death and the deaths of other African-American women at the hands of police or in police custody and directs readers on how to help spur justice for them. That issue of “O magazine” with Taylor will be available Aug. 11.
***
In more “O magazine” news, the successful magazine is going the way many other stalwart periodicals have gone … digital. “O” will end its regular monthly publishing after December. Oprah Winfrey partnered with Hearst and created “O” in 2000. A Hearst spokesperson says “O” will become more digital, but there will still be some form of print for the brand. At press time those details haven’t been finalized.
***
The drama with Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show has stars picking sides. DeGeneres’ production is under investigation by its parent studio Warner Brothers due to accusations of a toxic workplace including sexual misconduct, racism and sexism. Comedian Kevin Hart defended DeGeneres as always being kind and supportive to him. DeGeneres publicly supported Hart after he came under fire for homophobic jokes and stepped down from hosting the Oscars. Oscar winner Diane Keaton, singer/songwriter Katy Perry and actor Ashton Kutcher have released statements of their positive experiences with Ellen. “Everybody Loves Raymond” actor and comedian Brad Garrett sided with the accusers and tweeted “Sorry But It Comes From The Top.” Garrett also stated he knows multiple people treated badly by DeGeneres. Now comes public support from former Ellen Show DJ Tony Okungbowa, but not for the star, for the workers. Okungbowa says he’s been getting calls asking about his time on the show, which was two tours of duty in 2003-2006 and in 2007-2013. Okungbowa says he was grateful for the opportunity, but did experience a toxic atmosphere and he stands with his former colleagues in their efforts to make a better work environment. OUCH. Ellen’s wife actress Portia de Rossi did release a statement of thanks and support to the fans, but Ellen herself is lying low for now. Meanwhile the show, which was already being done virtually because of COVID-19, has taken a hit in the ratings. Can the show recover? Will Ellen speak out?
***
“Black-ish” and “grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi is on the cover of “Elle.”
***
Gold medal Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is on the cover of “Vogue.”
***
Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis is on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.
***
