Will Smith is coming home! On Nov. 8, it’s Will Smith and Friends at The Met. Will is launching his book tour in his hometown of Philadelphia. In his book, Will talks about his life, career and his very unconventional marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple married in 1997 and have two children Jaden and Willow. In the latest edition of GQ Magazine, Smith opens up like never before. Smith is also launching a new six part series on Disney Plus called “Welcome to Earth” where he travels the world.
What does the future hold for the music of R. Kelly? Will it still be played on streaming services? Earlier this week, Kelly was found guilty on all counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. Sentencing is happening next May. Kelly will probably spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Singer Kelly Price is on a break from the spotlight after having a scare with COVID-19 that almost killed her. Price is speaking out because her family had listed her as missing. Kelly says she needs time to heal and to get her life in order.
We remember Pee Wee Ellis. The former bandleader for James Brown has died at the age of 80.
The BET Hip Hop awards are taking place Tuesday October 5th on BET.
Issa Rae is the cover girl for the latest edition of Self Magazine and she’s returning with the 5th and final season of Insecure on HBO. Also coming this month is season 11 of the Larry David comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Both shows return Oct. 24.
The all-Black Western “The Harder They Fall” with Idris Elba, Johnathan Majors and Regina King will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 3.
“The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by “Training Day”s Antoine Fuqua is also coming to Netflix.
Former NBA wild guy Dennis Rodman is getting a movie based on his adventures. In the 90s, Rodman made headlines when he disappeared for 48 hours during the Chicago Bulls playoff game. He went to Vegas on a wild adventure then reappeared just in time to play the game. His 48 hours in Vegas is going to be made into a movie.
Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks are joining forces for her new Smize Ice Cream. It’s gourmet ice cream based in California. One of the flavors is based on one of Richie’s famous songs “All Night Long,” it’s vanilla ice cream mixed the midnight cookie crumbles and laced with salted caramel Ribbon.
Actress Lashana Lynch is joining forces with Viola Davis for the movie “The Woman King.” The movie, set in the 18th and 19th centuries in Africa, is about the general of an all female military unit. Lynch is going to be in the next James Bond movie “No Time To Die” opening in theaters Oct. 8. Lynch was also in the Captain Marvel movie with Brie Larson.
The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are joining forces as the worlds most dangerous criminals in the movie “Red Notice” coming to Netflix on Nov. 12.
Stevie Wonder is working on his first album in 16 years. Drummer Sheila E. is joining him on the project. Wonder is also joining Sir Elton John on his new project “The Lockdown Sessions.”
