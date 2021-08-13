Get ready for Marlon Wayans. He is one of the stars of the HBO movie “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, and Tituss Burgess in theaters now. Wayans plays Franklin’s first husband, Ted. It’s a serious role for Wayans, whose known his comedy. Now speaking of comedy, Wayans will be debuting his new comedy special ‘You Know What it is’. Streaming starts Aug. 19 on HBO Max. He’s also coming to Atlantic City Nov. 5 at the Borgata. You gotta check out Jennifer Hudson in the movie “Respect”. Hudson was hand picked to play the Queen of Soul and she is doing all the singing.
Beyonce is on the cover of September’s Harper’s Bazaar. Beyonce talks about evolving as a woman, mother and artist and her new Ivy Park Rodeo collection, which pays homage to her Texas roots. Beyonce is also celebrating turning 40 this Labor Day weekend.
Mary J. Blige is the cover girl for InStyle Magazine showing off her incredible style.
We remember Dennis “DT” Thomas of Kool and the Gang. Thomas died over the weekend in his sleep at the age of 70. Thomas was a co-founder of Kool and the Gang and the heart and soul of the group. Thomas was known for the cool hats and outfits. He played the sax, the flute and percussion. Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter TV actress Michelle Thomas. She played Steve Urkel’s girlfriend, Myra Monkhouse on the ABC Show ‘Family Matters’. She died in 1998. Thomas leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two sons. The group has had a rough time. A couple of years ago, Kool lost his wife to cancer and earlier this year Kool’s brother Ronald died.
We also remember producer Chucky Thomas. He produced major his for rapper Biggie Smalls like “Big Poppa,” he also produced hits for Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige. He was also featured on Mary J. Blige’s Amazon documentary “My Life.” At the time of his death, he was working on a new project for Diddy called “The Love Era” coming out Sept. 24. Thomas worked with industry giants like Nas, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg and many more. He was 53 years old.
Actress Markie Post (“Night Court” and “Scrubs”) also died after losing her battle with cancer she was 70 years old.
Congrats to singer Rihanna who was recently named the worlds Richest Female Musician by Forbes Magazine. Rihanna has her music and her Fenty Beauty line which includes lingerie.
Actress Angela Basset is now one of the highest paid actresses on TV. She just signed a new deal with the Fox show “911.” She is getting 450 thousand dollars per episode.
The life story of Marvin Gaye is coming to the big screen. In a 80 Million dollar deal, Warner Brothers will be doing the project and Dr. Dre will be producing. In this exclusive deal, they have the cooperation of the estate of Marvin Gaye which means they have the rights to the music of Marvin Gaye. He was one of the greatest soul singers of our time and the first Black singer to sign a million dollar record deal. The life of Marvin Gaye was filled with great music but Gaye led a very troubled life, dominated by drug abuse. He was just 44 years old when he was gunned down by his father in 1984.
Check out some of the stars getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Michael B. Jordan, DJ Khaled, The Black Eye Peas, The late rapper Nipsey Hustle, actress Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peete, Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, George Clinton, singer Ashanti, Martha Reeves and Michael Strahan to name a few.
