Chadwick Boseman has died and a tribute to the actor is People magazine’s cover story this week. Boseman died late last week of colon cancer after a four-year battle with the disease. His Black Panther director and co-writer, Ryan Coogler, confirmed this means Boseman had the disease the entire time they’ve known each other. Tributes flowed in for the actor ranging from former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Boseman visited the children battling cancer at the internationally known hospital all the while he was battling cancer himself. Boseman kept his health out of the spotlight. He’s being hailed as a reallife hero as he marched forward helping others. His mentors such as Denzel Washington and Phylicia Rashad, his directors Ryan Coogler and Spike Lee, colleagues Harrison Ford, Letitia Wright, Brie Larson, Robert Downey, Jr., Dan Aykroyd, Sterling K. Brown and friends Kevin Hart, Will Smith and Tiffany Haddish have all offered tributes to the man who brought so much cultural significance to the big screen. From playing Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, the late Supreme Court Justice Marshall in Thurgood to the billion dollar box office super hero of African descent Black Panther, Boseman made the most of his years. The award-winning actor died with his wife and family by his side and was 43.
***
Niecy Nash has taken a wife and almost broke the internet. She’s 50 years old and this is her third marriage to R&B inspirational singer Jessica Betts. Now folks were shocked because it’s been less than a year since Nash divorced her second husband Jay Tucker. People assumed they were happy because Nash wrote a book on relationships. Nash was married to Tucker for nine years. Nash’s first marriage was to a minister named Don Nash that lasted 13 years, and they had three children together. Now Nash and her wife Betts went on the internet with the phrase “Love Wins” and shook all who had no clue. The 28-year-old Betts met Nash on the set of Nash’s series “Claws.” Before that Betts won the talent competition show on Missy Elliot’s “The Road To Stardom.” Betts sang when Nash’s fictional character on the show got married. Nash says she’s living her truth.
***
Usher, 41, is about to be a dad again, and the questions are flying. First, who is the woman having Usher’s new edition? Reportedly, 37-year-old record executive Jenn Goicoechea has been photographed out and about with her baby bump, but hasn’t confirmed herself on social media. This will be Goicoechea’s first child and Usher’s third. Usher has two sons from his 2007-2009 marriage to first wife Tameka Foster. “The Good Kisser” singer later married record industry executive Grace Miguel in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2018. Now the other questions are what about all those lawsuits alleging the top selling singer gave the sexually transmitted disease (STD) herpes to women and a man. Well, Usher has settled those suits and that’s why you’re not hearing from them. Remember Quantasia Sharpton and all those social media attacks casting doubt on her herpes accusations against Usher because of her weight? She also settled with Usher, but now she’s reportedly undergoing surgeries to get her weight down. She’s lost 55 pounds after reportedly starting at 454 pounds, and she’s got a six-month goal of getting down to less than 200 pounds.
***
Tracee Ellis Ross is the face of Elle magazine’s first annual “State Of Black Beauty” issue.
***
Monica‘s and Brandy‘s Verzuz got a cameo from Kamala Harris. First who do you think won? I think they both did. First, Brandy looks a little different. She says she’s tired of starving herself for show business and is keeping her weight where she wants it. Monica sang her new song “Trenches” with Lil Baby. Vice presidential candidate Harris made a live appearance and complimented the ladies calling them “queens” and “icons.” “Forever first lady” Michelle O also commented on the livestream and encouraged everyone to get out and vote. Brandy and Monica both offered tributes to Chadwick Boseman. They didn’t get too heavy into the feud talk, but had a little fun spoofing social media and each other between sets before closing out with “The Boy Is Mine.” The ladies set a record of 1.2 million Instagram views to their Verzuz.
***
Actress/director Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Eureka,” “Antwone Fisher” and “CSI: Miami”) signs an overall deal with HBO.
***
“Black-ish” will return in late October for its seventh season opener partially animated and directed by Oscar winner Matthew Cherry (“Hair Love”).
***
Forbes Magazine declares Tyler Perry has joined the billionaire’s club. Just in the past few years, Perry expanded his studios in Atlanta, signed deals with Netflix and ViacomCBS, and his previous works are streaming online and run on cable with huge ratings. It’s a great time for Perry as he also brings “The Paynes” and “The Browns” back in two new series on BET next month. “House Of Payne” stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw and Keshia Knight Pulliam. Meanwhile, “Assisted Living” stars husband and wife David and Tamela Mann reprising their roles as Mr. Brown and Cora, who are investors in a rundown home for the elderly. Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, Alex Henderson and J. Anthony Brown are also starring. “House Of Payne” and “Assisted Living” both premiered on BET on Wednesday.
***
Jamie Foxx will have a new father-daughter sitcom that will co-star Kyla Drew from “The Good Doctor” and reunite Foxx with his “In Living Color” castmate David Alan Grier. The show is tentatively titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” and is partially inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his real-life daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corinne Foxx, who is also producing the series. No streaming date has been announced yet.
***
Chadwick Boseman‘s tribute is on the cover of People Magazine, and inside is comedian Kevin Hart‘s photo shoot.
***
