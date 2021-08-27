At the movies this week it’s the return of “CandyMan.” This is a follow to the 1992 horror film. The Jordan Peele produced film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Coleman Domingo, Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen.
Get ready for “Spiderman: No Way Home,” the movie hits theaters Dec. 17. The trailer is hot! Tom Holland is back with Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon who plays Spiderman’s best friend Ned. Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro. Dr. Strange has joined the cast to help Spiderman. The villains Green Goblin and Doctor Ock also return.
Issa Rae returns in October with the 5th and final season of Insecure on HBO. Also coming in October is season 11 of the Larry David comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka graces the cover of Women’s Health Magazine. In the issue Osaka talks about keeping her mental health on track.
Eddie Murphy has revealed he is on board for “Beverly Hills 4.” Alex Foley is back! The film will be directed by the team that brought us Bad Boys 4 life and will premiere on Netflix.
Rapper/Actor 50 Cent is back with a new series on the Starz network called “Black Mafia Family.” The story revolves around the true story of two brothers in Detroit who went to organize one of the greatest crime syndicates in the country. Rapper Eminem is set to star in one episode . Also appearing on the series, rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Russell Hornsby and actress LaLa Anthony.
Kevin Hart has signed on to do a Netflix movie “Me Time” with Mark Wahlberg. The movie is about two best friends who haven’t seen each other in years and they reunite for a wild weekend.
Marlon Wayans is also coming to Netflix with a Halloween movie. Wayans is going to star in and produce a Halloween adventure film. The movie is about a teenage girl who releases a spirit that makes Halloween decorations come alive and she gets her dad to help her contain the spirit. Marlon is known for the “Scary Movie” franchise . He is currently starring in the movie “Respect” about Aretha Franklin with Jennifer Hudson and he has a new comedy special streaming on HBO MAX called “You Know What Time it is.”
The “Tamron Hall Show” returns for season 3 on September 6th. The show will now be run by ABC News which also runs “The View.”
Comedienne Pat Williams aka Ms Pat has a new sitcom streaming on BET PLUS. Imagine if Roseanne was Black and you get the idea of this very different but very funny TV comedy show. Philly’s own Lee Daniels is the show’s executive producer.
Oscar winner Halle Berry has a new movie coming out on Netflix Nov. 24. She directs and stars in the movie “Bruised” where she’s a disgraced MMA Fighter.
The new Michael B. Jordan movie, “A Journal for Jordan,” opens in theaters in December. Denzel Washington directed the movie about an Iraq soldier who writes a journal for his son. Based on a true story, the soldier died when his son was 7 months old. Actress Chante Adams, who played Roxanne Shante in 2017 biopic “Roxanne Roxanne,” plays the soldier’s wife who saved the journals for her son and turned it into a book.
Actor Glynn Turman is starring in the new ad campaign for Beyonce‘s Rodeo Collection. We know Turman for his roles in “Preach,” “Cooley High,” “JD’s Revenge,” the TV show “A Different World” and the Netflix movie “Ma Raineys Black Bottom.” He was married to Aretha Franklin but did you know for the past 30 years he has been an acclaimed cowboy rodeo champion. Turman is starring in the ad campaign with his granddaughter.
“American Crime Story: Impeachment” is set to start streaming on FX September 7th. It’s the story of the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Intern Monica Lewinksy. Clive Owens is playing Bill Clinton, Edie Falco is playing Hillary Clinton. Beanie Feldstein is playing Monica Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson is playing Linda Tripp and actor Blair Underwood is playing Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan.
Changes are coming to “CBS This Morning.” Former NFL player Nate Burleson and host of “NFL Today” is joining Gayle King for mornings as the show moves to Times Square right across from “Good Morning America” with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.
