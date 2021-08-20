Comedienne Pat Williams aka Ms Pat has a new sitcom streaming on BET PLUS. Imagine if Roseanne was Black and you get the idea of this very different but very funny TV comedy show. Philly’s own Lee Daniels is the show’s executive producer.
Oscar winner Halle Berry has a new movie coming out on Netflix Nov. 24. She directs and stars in the movie “Bruised” where she’s a disgraced MMA Fighter.
The new Michael B. Jordan movie, “A Journal for Jordan,” opens in theaters in December. Denzel Washington directed the movie about an Iraq soldier who writes a journal for his son. Based on a true story, the soldier died when his son was 7 months old. Actress Chante Adams, who played Roxanne Shante in 2017 biopic “Roxanne Roxanne,” plays the soldier’s wife who saved the journals for her son and turned it into a book.
Actor Glynn Turman is starring in the new ad campaign for Beyonce‘s Rodeo Collection. We know Turman for his roles in “Preach,” “Cooley High,” “JD’s Revenge,” the TV show “A Different World” and the Netflix movie “Ma Raineys Black Bottom.” He was married to Aretha Franklin but did you know for the past 30 years he has been an acclaimed cowboy rodeo champion. Turman is starring in the ad campaign with his granddaughter.
“American Crime Story: Impeachment” is set to start streaming on FX September 7th. It’s the story of the affair between former President Bill Clinton and Intern Monica Lewinksy. Clive Owens is playing Bill Clinton, Edie Falco is playing Hillary Clinton. Beanie Feldstein is playing Monica Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson is playing Linda Tripp and actor Blair Underwood is playing Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan.
Changes are coming to “CBS This Morning.” Former NFL player Nate Burleson and host of “NFL Today” is joining Gayle King for mornings as the show moves to Times Square right across from “Good Morning America” with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.
Courtney Kemp, the force behind the “Power” TV series at the Starz Network, is making a big money move to Netflix where she recently signed multi-million dollar deal to develop shows for the network.
Cedric The Entertainer will be hosting this year’s 73rd annual Emmy Awards on CBS Sept. 19. The ceremony will held both indoors and outdoors. Debbie Allen, the famed director and choreographer, is getting honored that night with the Governors Award.
The Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Sept. 11 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater. This years lineup includes Jeff Bradshaw, Pieces of a Dream, Marion Meadows, Bob James, and Gerald Albright to name a few.
Sept. 5th I am having my annual Party in the Park at the Dell Music Center with The Whispers, Stephanie Mills and After 7.
Actress Yvonne Oriji from HBO’s “Insecure” is coming to HULU in the movie “Vacation Friends” with Jon Cena and Lil Rel Howery. The movie starts streaming Aug. 27.
The latest book about singer Aaliyah, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah” is out in bookstores. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001 at the age of 22. She is best known for the songs “Rock The Boat” and “Back and Forth.” The book raises many questions about her death and asks if she had to die at all.
Get ready for the sequel of “The Exorcist.” The 1973 cult classic that starred Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn is getting a revamp this time starring Tony Award Winning actor and Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton fame. Odom plays a man who seeks out Burstyn’s character, who is 88 now, to help him with his daughter who is possessed.
Oscar winner Viola Davis is set to tell all about her life. Her book “Finding Me” will talk about her career, marriage and motherhood.
