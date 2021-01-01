We remember rapper Ecstasy of Whodini. Ecstasy’s real name was John Fletcher and he died last week at the age of 56. Ecstasy along with Jalil Hutchins and Drew Carter aka Grandmaster Dee formed the group in 1982 in New York. Whodini was known for their hits “One Love,” “Freaks Come Out at Night,” “Five Minutes of Funk” and “Friends.”
***
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are Jan. 31 on CBS and will be hosted by “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. Lifetime Achievement Awards are going to be given to Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, The Talking Heads, opera singer Marilyn Horne and jazz legend Lionel Hampton. Singer/songwriter/producer Babyface is also getting feted with the Trustees Award. Music being added to the Grammy Hall of Fame was by artists who include Billie Holiday, the rock group Journey, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and A Tribe called Quest, Betty Wright, Isaac Hayes, The Beastie Boys, Peter Gabriel, Joe Cocker and Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and U.S.A. for Africa, to name a few.
***
Monday, Jan. 4 kicks off the 25th season of ABC reality show “The Bachelor.” For the first time in its history an African-American man is the Bachelor. He’s 29-year-old Matt James a real estate broker and community organizer.
***
“Wonder Woman 1984” was the top movies at The Box Office and on streaming HBO MAX. The movie starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine did well despite so so ratings. “Wonder Woman 3” is already being planned.
***
Shonda Rhimes has another hit on her hands with “Bridgerton” streaming now on Netflix. “Bridgerton” is a period piece set in the 1800s about a young woman who will do anything to climb the social ladder. With its diverse cast and steamy sex scenes, Rhimes’ show was trending all week. Look for an announcement soon on season two. The legendary singer and actress Julie Andrews did the narrating for “Bridgerton.” She got a whopping $2 million.
***
Another movie causing a buzz over the week was the romantic movie “Sylvie’s Love” which is streaming on Amazon Prime. “Sylvie’s Love” stars Tessa Thompson and former Philadelphia Eagles player and now actor Nnamdi Asomugha. The love story set in the late 1950s and early 1960s centers on couple falling in love in the backdrop of jazz music and TV. Asomugha is married to actress Kerry Washington and she has been the proud wife sharing the movie’s hype all over social media. Asomugha also produced the movie. It was so refreshing to watch a good old-fashioned love story. Now if you love romance movies get ready for “Malcolm and Marie.” “Malcolm and Marie” stars Zendaya and John David Washington and the movie starts streaming on Netflix Feb. 5.
***
Michael Jackson‘s Neverland Ranch has been sold. Jackson’s former business associate Ron Burkle brought the ranch for $22 million. The original asking price was $100 million — an $80 million loss for the Michael Jackson estate. Jackson originally purchased the ranch for $19.5 million in 1987. In its heyday, Neverland Ranch housed animals, an indoor amusement park, swimming pools,and movie theaters. The ranch was also the subject of alleged criminal activity during the final years of Jackson’s life.
***
Congrats to Nick Cannon “The Masked Singer” host and former husband of Mariah Carey recently welcomed his fourth child, a girl with his girlfriend Brittany Bell. They also have a son together. He also has twins with Carey.
***
Our condolences go out to actor/comedian Mike Epps and music legend Nile Rodgers of Chic fame They both suffered the loss of their mothers over the holidays.
***
Coming this summer on Starz — it’s “Power Book 3 Raising Kanan,” the character played by rapper 50 Cent. How did Kanan become Kanan? The story is set in Queens/Jamaica borough of New York in the ‘90s. “Power Book 3” will star Omar Epps and Quincy Brown.
***
Oprah Winfrey no longer owns the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). She still remains the CEO of OWN but she recently sold 95% of her shares to the Discovery Channel. She made millions through this deal. Winfrey launched the OWN in 2011 replacing The Discovery Health Network. In other Discovery Channel news they have launched a new streaming service. It’s Discovery Plus and for $4.99 with ads $6.99 for no ads you can experience the best of Discovery’s family of brands including TLC, HGTV, Food Network, OWN and original programming.
***
When we think back on the year 2020 we think of the pandemic and the lives lost and the many well-known people who died this year. Basketball great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, actor Chadwick Boseman, “Glee” star Naya Rivera, Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, country music star Charley Pride, “B.A.P.s” actress Natalie Desselle Reid, David Prowse — the man behind the Darth Vadar masks, actor Sean Connery, rocker Eddie Van Halen, Little Richard, Rep. John Lewis, talk show host Regis Philbin, civil rights leader CT Vivian, actress Olivia de Havilland, actor John Saxon, actress Kelly Preston, Broadway star Nick Cordero, comic Jerry Stiller, actor Max Von Sydow, James Lipton, broadcaster Phyllis George, Fred Willard, restauranteur B. Smith, singer Betty Wright, producer Andre Harrell, Harlem Globetrotter Fred “Curly” Neal and country music legend Kenny Rogers to name a few
***
We are going to have to wait a lil longer for the sequel to “Coming to America.” “Coming 2 America” was scheduled to start streaming on Amazon Prime in December but the date has been changed to March 5, 2021. Amazon Studios paid Paramount Pictures $125 million for the movie. Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Prince Akeem. Arsenio Hall is returning as well as James Earl Jones, Shari Headley along with newcomers Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracey Morgan, Lunell, Wesley Snipes, Rotini and KiKi Layne. The original “Coming to America” came out in 1988 and grossed over $188 million.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
