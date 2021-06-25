Taraji P. Henson will be hosting this years BET Awards on Sunday. There will be performances by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion. Queen Latifah is getting a lifetime achievement award. This years BET Awards will be live with a vaccinated audience. Henson is also joining the cast of NBC’s “Annie Live.” Henson is playing the head of the orphanage, a role made famous by Carol Burnette in the 1982 movie version. NBC’s version is airing in December.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is gracing the cover of the new People Magazine. He’s talking about life and fame. Coming up later this year his Netflix Action/Comedy “Red Notice” about the world’s greatest conman. The movie also stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds. And filming is almost done in Atlanta on his DC Comics movie “Black Adam”.
At the movies this weekend, it’s “Fast and Furious Nine.” Yes, the 9th installment is back with Vin Diesel, Jon Cena, Tyrese, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriquez, and Charlize Theron. Expect lot’s of action, cars and a trip to space.
Will Smith is ready to tell all in his new book “Will.” Smith has been working on this project for the past two years and he says it was a labor of love. The book is coming out November 9 and it will coincide with the release of his latest movie “King Richard” the story of Richard Williams the father of Venus and Serena Williams. Smith is also working on a new variety show, an hour long program with celebrity guests music and comedy, debuting on Netflix later this year.
A big congrats to singer Patti Labelle and her family. It’s baby number three for her son Zuri and his beautiful wife. It’s going to be a boy. They are so excited because they were hoping for a boy. The baby is due in November.
Boyz II Men is coming to Atlantic City Sept.3 at the Borgata.
En Vogue is coming to Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City Friday on Sept. 10.
Trevor Noah is coming to The Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 16.
The Atlantic City Comedy Festival is coming up at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Two nights of comedy. On Oct. 9, it’s Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly, Kountry Wayne and Karlous Miller. On Oct. 10, the lineup includes Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Earthquake, Arnez J and Desi Banks. Tickets are on sale now.
Now speaking of Mike Epps, he is going to be playing Richard Pryor in an upcoming HBO series about the 1980s L.A. Lakers.
Diana Ross is back with her first album since 2006. “Thank You” from the 77-year-old Ross features all new material. The album is coming out in Sept. but the first single, “Thank You” is out now.
Jill Scott is coming to the Lifetime Network in a revival of the Michael Landon TV classic “Highway to Heaven” that aired in the 80s. In this modern take, Scott plays an angel named Angela who comes to earth to help people in crisis. The series will be about love and kindness.
Jamie Foxx’s Netflix show “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” will not be back for a second season. The father-daughter comedy with David Allen Grier, just didn’t catch on like Netflix hoped it would. Don’t fret for Foxx. He has two other Netflix projects coming up including the movies “Day Shift” and “They Cloned Tyrone” and he’s playing Mike Tyson in a movie about his life.
LeVar Burton is coming to Jeopardy! Mark your calendars for the week of July 26-July 30. Over 250 thousand people signed a petition to get the “Roots” and “Reading Rainbow” star on the show.
The life story of Marvin Gaye is coming to the big screen. In a 80 Million dollar deal, Warner Brothers will be doing the project and Dr. Dre will be producing. In this exclusive deal, they have the cooperation of the estate of Marvin Gaye, which means they have the rights to the music of Marvin Gaye. He one of the greatest Soul singers of our time and the first Black singer to sign a million dollar record contract. His life was filled with great music but Gaye led a very troubled life, dominated by drug abuse. In 1984, he was 44-years-old when he was gunned down by his father. The big question now is who is going to play Marvin Gaye in this movie?
Check out some of the stars getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. Michael B. Jordan, DJ Khaled, the Black Eyed Peas, the late rapper Nipsey Hustle, actress Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Holly Robinson Peete, Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, George Clinton, singer Ashanti , Martha Reeves and Michael Strahan to name a few.
There will be shows at the Dell Music Center this August. The season kicks off with Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. On Sunday September 5, I am having my annual Party in the Park with The Whispers, Stephanie Mills and After 7. Tickets go on sale Saturday June 26th 9am at the Dell Music Center Box Office at 33rd and Ridge. On line sales begin that afternoon at 1pm. Go to thedellmusiccenter.com for more information.
Seventy years of pop music is streaming on Netflix in the docu-series “This is Pop.” The series features artist, producers, songwriters and superstars. The series also shines the light on racism, sexism and social justice in the music industry.
