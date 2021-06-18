Shows will return to the Dell Music Center again this summer, starting August 1. The season kicks off with Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. On Sunday September 5, I am having my annual Party in the Park with The Whispers, Stephanie Mills and After 7. Tickets go on sale Saturday June 26th 9am at the Dell Music Center Box Office at 33rd and Ridge. On line sales begin that afternoon at 1pm. Go to thedellmusiccenter.com for more information
Jay-Z‘s Made in America returns to Philly on Sept 4 and 5. Justin Bieber is headlining along with Lil Baby. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and many others on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
Just in time for Fathers Day, Kevin Hart is coming to Netflix in the dramatic movie “Fatherhood,” based on the book “Two Kisses for Maddie: A Memoir of Loss and Love.” Hart plays a single dad who has to raise his infant daughter after her mother dies in childbirth. Alfre Woodard plays his mother-in-law. The movie also stars Lil Rel Howery, actress Dewanda Wise (“Dear White People”) and actor Paul Reiser. “Fatherhood” starts streaming on Netflix June 18. Hart has also signed on for the new movie “DC League of Super-Pets” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves.
Also in time for Fathers Day, rapper Big Daddy Kane stars in the TV ONE movie “Bad Dad Rehab.” The movie also stars Lamman Rucker and it’s airing Sunday night.
Taraji P. Henson will be hosting this year’s BET Awards on Sunday June 27th. There will be performances by DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion. Queen Latifah is getting a lifetime achievement award. This years BET Awards will be live with a vaccinated audience. Henson is also joining the cast of NBC’s “Annie Live.” Henson is playing the head of the orphanage, a role made famous by Carol Burnette in the 1982 movie version. NBC’s version is airing in December.
Basketball superstar Scottie Pippen wants everyone to know that he was the real leader of the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. Pippen did not like how he was portrayed in the award winning documentary “The Last Dance” about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. He said he was more than just a sidekick to Michael Jordan. He says he got no respect from the Bulls management or the media. His new book “Unguarded” is coming out on November 21.
Rapper Foxy Brown is also ready to tell all. Brown says she’s going to reveal everything including her relationship with Jay-Z.
Bell Biv Devoe is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on August 27. Tickets are on sale now.
The autopsy report is in regarding rapper Shock G of Digital Underground. He was found dead in a Tampa hotel room in April. The report says his death was an accidental overdose due to a combination of Fentyl, Meth and alcohol. Shock G was 57 years old and was best known for his character Humpty Hump and the hit song “The Humpty Dance” with Digital Underground. He also produced Tupac‘s first solo album.
Wawa Welcome America 4th of July activities include rapper Flo Rida and singer Bebe Rexha in concert at the Mann Center for Performing Arts at 52nd and Parkside and fireworks on the Parkway.
