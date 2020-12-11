We’ve got great news to share today. Legendary hip hop artist Kurtis Blow is recovering and doing well after undergoing a heart transplant. The 61-year-old rap icon has been battling congestive heart failure for years.
***
R.I.P. to actress Natalie Deselle Reid. The 53-year-old actress was known for her roles in “B.A.P.S” with Halle Berry, “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Cinderella” with Brandy Norwood and the TV show “Eve” with rapper/talk show host/Philadelphia native Eve. She was battling colon cancer. She leaves behind a husband and three children.
***
Also keep singer Mary Davis of the SOS Band in your prayers. The lead singer of the SOS Band suffered a stroke in September that has left her unable to sing. The SOS Band is known for their songs “Weekend Girl,” “Take Your Time” and “Tell Me If You Still Care.”
***
Congrats to Emmy winner Zendaya she is gracing the new issue of Elle magazine and she has just been named the face of Valentino. The “Euphoria” star is on a roll with her new Netflix movie with John David Washington “Malcolm and Marie” starts streaming Feb 5.
***
Queen Latifah is also coming to Netflix in the thriller “End of the Road.” Next year is going to be hot for the Queen with her CBS show “The Equalizer” makes its debut Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7 immediately following the game. It will also star Chris Noth (“Sex and the City” and “Law and Order”). The show will air in its regular time slot at 8 p.m. on CBS starting Feb. 14.
***
Who are the new ladies on the CBS talk show “The Talk”? With Marie Osmond and Eve leaving the show and now welcoming former Rockette/dancer Amanda Kloots. Kloots is the widow of Broadway vet Nick Cordero, who died earlier this year of COVID-19. Journalist and author Elaine Welteroth is also joining the show. Welteroth used to work at Glamour Magazine, Ebony Magazine and Teen Vogue. The new season of “The Talk” kicks off Jan. 4.
***
I’ve got news on the upcoming awards season. The Golden Globes are airing on Feb. 28. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting.
***
The Academy Awards will take place with an audience April 25 with the focus on streaming movies because theaters were basically shuttered during the pandemic.
***
Now speaking of closing movie theaters during a pandemic ... Warner Bros. has decided to release their upcoming movies for 2021 in theaters and HBO Max the same day. In a very bold movie which has angered Movie theater chains Warner Bros. is rolling their top movies such as “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine on Christmas Day. Denzel Washington‘s movie about a serial killer called “The Little Things” and starring Rami Malek and Jared Leto will come out Jan. 29. “Judas and the Black Messiah” with Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out” and “Black Panther”) and Lakeith Stanfield (“Get Out” and “The Photograph”) about Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton who was assassinated at the age of 21. “King Richard” the story of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. Will Smith is playing Richard Williams. Other movies coming out in theaters and HBO Max the same day include “Mortal Kombat,” “Godzilla Vs King Kong,” “Suicide Squad,” “Matrix 4,” “Tom and Jerry” and “The Many Saints of Newark” the prequel to “The Sopranos.” All in the theaters and HBO Max the same day.
***
Another Warner Bros. movie coming out is “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” This new version with basketball star LeBron James comes out July 16. The first one came out in 1996 with Michael Jordan. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is being produced by Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Black Panther”) and directed by Malcolm Lee (“Girls Trip,” “The Best Man”) Bugs Bunny is returning along with NBA stars Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis. Cameos include Don Cheadle, Steve Harvey, Michael B. Jordan, Laurence Fishburne and Jim Carrey.
***
Shoutout to singing icon Dionne Warwick,who is turning 80 this weekend. She is causing quite a storm on social media. Her Twitter account is hot follow her @_DionneWarwick Happy Birthday Aunt Dionne!
***
Another music icon ... the legendary Tina Turner is making news. Turner has released a new book, “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Becoming a Better You.” Turner gives us her greatest untold life lessons. In 2013, she had a stroke. She is a survivor of intestinal cancer and she received a kidney from her second husband Erwin Bach. She talks about how she learned to forgive her first husband Ike Turner for the abuse she suffered during their marriage. Turner talks about how she came to terms with the death of her son Craig who committed suicide in 2018.
***
If you would like more information please email me at PattyJackson@iHeartMedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM.
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
