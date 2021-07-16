At the movies, it’s “Space Jam” with Lebron James and Don Cheadle. I hear Michael Jordan who starred in the original “Space Jam” may pop up in this version. Zendaya will also make an appearance lending her voice to the character Lola. In other Lebron James news, he’s releasing his second children’s book “We are Family” on Aug. 31. The book is about five new friends who have different dreams and backgrounds but work together to save their basketball season and prove they can succeed if given the chance.
Jazz Under the Stars is happening July 17 with The Gerald Veasley All Stars and featured special guests Marion Meadows and Jeff Bradshaw. There will be two shows at the top of the hill at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts. There will be a 3 course dinner and show.
“The First Wives Club” has returned for season two on BET Plus. Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and Michelle Bathe are back with a new season of fun and laughs.
New Edition is Back! Say hello again to Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny! All six of the guys are putting aside their differences to get back together. They are signed to a new agency and a tour is planned across the country and they will be starting a residency in Las Vegas.
The “Power” saga continues on the STARZ Network. This weekend it’s the highly anticipated “Power Book III:Raising Kanan.” In the story of “Raising Kanan,” we found out about the character Kanan, who was played by rapper 50 Cent. The cast is outstanding! Actor Mekai Curtis plays Kanan. Actress Patina Miller is going to blow you away as Kanan’s mother, Raquel. Miller is a Tony Award-winning Actress. “Raising Kanan” also stars Omar Epps and Quincy Brown. Streaming starts on Sunday and a second season is already in the works. In other 50 Cent news, he is developing a hip-hop competition series for ABC.
Shonda Rhimes recently renewed her contract with Netflix. The new deal is worth 300 million dollars. Rhimes, who created many hit shows for the ABC Network including “Greys Anatomy” and “Scandal,” created “Bridgerton” for Netflix and the show became an instant hit around the world.
We remember Actress Suzanne Douglas. Douglas, best known for her roles in the TV show “Parenthood” with Robert Townsend and the movie “The Inkwell”, died at the age of 64 after a battle with Cancer.
We also remember actor Charles Robinson. The 75-year-old actor was a regular on the TV sitcom “Night Court.” He played Mac.
Prayers are going out to singer Bobby Caldwell. The 69-year-old Blue-eyed-soul singer is best known for his hit song “What You Won’t Do for Love.” He injured himself and had to cancel upcoming tour dates.
Cedric The Entertainer will be hosting this years 73rd annual Emmy Awards on CBS Sept. 19.
Nominees include Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and the show “black-ish” for Best TV Show. “The Voice” is nominated for best competition show. Mj Rodriguez is making history as the first trans women to be nominated as lead actress. Best Actor nominees include Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”), Rege Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Jonathan Major (“Lovecraft Country”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”). Other nominees include Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”), Phylicia Rashad (“This is Us”) and Michaela Coel for the HBO series “I May Destroy You.”
Get ready for the return of “House Party.” HBO Max is bringing back the popular movie that starred Kid ‘n Play, Martin Lawrence, the late comedian Robin Harris and Tisha Campbell. Actor/Comedian Bill Bellamy is going to be in the HBO MAX reboot.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is joining forces with Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) and Ryan Reynolds for the Netflix movie “Red Notice.” They’ll be playing criminals preparing for their biggest heist. Streaming is set to begin on Nov. 12.
Filming has wrapped on the live action movie for ‘The Lil Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey of the R&B group, Chloe x Halle. The movie is coming out next year.
Get ready for the new supergroup of Donnell Jones, Dave Hollister and singer Carl Thomas. They are forming “The Chi.”
Congrats to rapper Megan Thee Stallion for making history as the first rapper to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.
