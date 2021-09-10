The Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Sept. 11 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater. This year’s lineup up includes Jeff Bradshaw, Pieces of a Dream, Marion Meadows, Bob James, and Gerald Albright to name a few.
We Remember actor Michael K. Williams. He was found dead in his New York home on Monday. Williams, 54, made such a huge impact with his acting. He played Omar in the HBO Series “The Wire.” He also starred in another HBO series “Board Empire” where he played “Chalky” White. Williams was most recently in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country” where he played Montrose Freeman. He leaves behind 2 sons.
We also remember former “Today Show” weather guy Willard Scott. Scott was known for the joy he brought to the mornings on “The Today Show.” He worked for NBC for 65 years. Scott was 87 years old.
Jamie Foxx has a new book about his life “Act Like You Got Some Sense.” In his book, Foxx talks about growing up being raised by his grandmother and his career of comedy, TV, movies, music and winning an Academy award.
The all-Black Western “The Harder They Fall” with Idris Elba, Johnathan Majors and Regina King will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 3.
“The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by “Training Day’s Antoine Fuqua is also coming to Netflix.
As we approach and acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9/11, director Spike Lee has a new docu-series on HBO called “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½.” The series concludes this weekend and takes a hard look at the events that changed our Lives.
Former NBA wild guy Dennis Rodman is getting a movie based on his adventures. In the 90s, Rodman made headlines when he disappeared for 48 hours during the Chicago Bulls playoff game. He went to Vegas on a wild adventure then reappeared just in time to play the game. His 48 hours in Vegas is going to be made into a movie.
Actress Letoya Luckett is joining the cast of the Starz series “Raising Kanan” for season two.
Rapper Fat Joe and JaRule are set for the next Verzuz Sept. 14.
Former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin and Tim Tebow will be joining Stephen A. Smith on his popular sports show “First Take.” Look for lots of loud conversations.
Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks are joining forces for her new Smize Ice Cream. It’s gourmet ice cream based in California. One of the flavors is based on one of Richie’s famous songs “All Night Long,” it’s vanilla ice cream mixed the midnight cookie crumbles and laced with salted caramel Ribbon.
The new Lee Daniels’ drama “Our Kind of People” with Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, YaYa Dacosta and Lance Gross debuts on Fox on Sept. 21.
Actress Lashana Lynch is joining forces with Viola Davis for the movie “The Woman King.” The movie, set in the 18th and 19th centuries in Africa, is about the general of an all female military unit. Lynch is going to be in the next James Bond movie “No Time To Die” opening in theaters Oct. 8. Lynch was also in the Captain Marvel movie with Brie Larson.
The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are joining forces as the worlds most dangerous criminals in the movie “Red Notice” coming to Netflix on Nov. 12.
We remember Greg Leakes, the husband of reality star NeNe Leakes. He lost his battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. Leakes often appeared with his wife on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
Actor LeVar Burton, who led “Reading Rainbow” for many years, is now seeing his popular show being the subject of a documentary. “Reading Rainbow” ran on the PBS Network from 1983-2016.
The movie “Vacation Friends” with Jon Cena, Yvonne Orji and Lil Rel Howery broke records when it debuted on Hulu a couple of weeks ago. The success of the movie is leading to a sequel with the cast called “Honeymoon Friends.”
Good news for singer Anita Baker and her friends. Baker now owns all the masters to her music. She has signed a deal with Spotify for streaming and she is putting together a boxed set of her albums.
Stevie Wonder is working on his first album in 16 years. Drummer Sheila E. is joining him on the project. Wonder is also joining Sir Elton John on his new project “The Lockdown Sessions.”
Iyanla Vanzant is joining the podcast world. “The R Spot” is coming early next year.
Janet Jackson‘s latest documentary is coming to Lifetime in early 2022. Jackson’s been working on this project for the past five years as she gives an up close and personal look at her life.
Eddie Murphy will be teaming up with actor Jonah Hill in a new movie by Kenya Barris. The comedy is about clashing cultures and generational differences.
At the movies, it’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The latest Marvel movie stars Chinese/Canadian actor Simu-Lui and Awkwafina. The movie took in a whopping 90 million dollars at the box office. And yes, there will a sequel to the movie.
Also in the theaters the movie “Candyman.” The horror film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took in over 22 million dollars at the box office. Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) produced the movie.
Singer H.E.R. is set to make her acting debut in the movie musical “The Color Purple.” She’s playing the character Squeak, made famous by actress Rae Dawn Chong. Actor Corey Hawkins (Straight out of Compton) is playing Harpo. Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are producing the movie, which comes out December 2023.
