The very popular online and TV franchise TMZ is under fire for accusations of sexism. A former staffer, Bernadette Zillo, has filed suit against TMZ and TooFab’s parent studio, Warner Bros., and has named TMZ honcho Harvey Levin as well as two TooFab executives in a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and retaliation. An example Zillo’s suit notes is about speaking up when another TMZ staffer tried to compare singer Rihanna‘s bronchitis as an attack on her lungs just as Chris Brown attacked Rihanna. Zillo states her concerns about making light of domestic violence were dismissed. She also called the work environment a frat house and a boys club. Zillo says her two complaints to Warner Bros.’ human resources accomplished two negative things. With the first report came retaliation in the form of warnings about her workplace conduct and who she answers to (allegedly from Levin himself), and the second complaint to HR eventually led to her termination. Zillo reportedly didn’t sign the separation agreement. A spokesperson for TMZ and TooFab issued a statement saying in part this was an attempt at a monetary settlement by using bad publicity and inaccurate claims. The spokesperson also claims Zillo was dismissed for incidents of plagiarism and inaccuracies in her reporting. Late in 2019, popular TMZ contributor Van Lathan was fired after an alleged incident with fellow contributor Michael Babcock. Babcock kept his job and Lathan moved on to podcasts with The Ringer. Lathan has said on the record that personal biases have bleed through the reporting at TMZ, including being pro-Trump. Meanwhile, TMZ and TooFab’s spokesperson said of the Zillo’s suit that TMZ and TooFab will vigorously defend themselves.
***
This Sunday, Keke Palmer will be hosting a very different MTV Video Music Awards ceremony from New York. There are still acts booked to do the show. Because of the pandemic, MTV is under strict rules with one notable exception. The visiting artists don’t have to quarantine for 14 days. This is in the same scope as visiting sports teams with special rules they must adhere to. Plus, many performances will be outside with social distancing and some will be virtual. Adriana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and The Black Eyed Peas are just some of the performers confirmed. At press time, J Balvin canceled his appearance with no explanation although he confirmed two weeks ago he contracted COVID-19. Rapper Roddy Ricch also canceled citing the COVID compliance issues at the last minute left his team with no choice but to pull out for safety’s sake. The VMAs were originally scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but that proved too difficult and MTV decided on outdoor locations throughout New York City. Palmer will host the MTV Video Music Awards live from New York this Sunday at 8 p.m. on MTV and other ViacomCBS cable outlets.
***
I told you before that another “The Real” host has exited, but a new host will enter Sept. 21. Actress/producer/model Garcelle Beauvais is the new member on the panel, and she’s breaking the mold for the show. She’s in the 50-plus range and the mother of three. I was surprised the producers went mature, especially after all the talk got out in the media about how producers allegedly view certain issues and demographics. Beauvais, “A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, has an extensive résumé that goes back to the mid-1980s with Miami Vice and The Cosby Show, a three-year stint as a regular on “NYPD Blue” in the early 2000s and she’s in the upcoming “Coming To America II” with Eddie Murphy (she was a rose bearer in the first one in 1988). But, she’s best known as Fancy, the love interest on “The Jamie Foxx Show” from 1996 to 2001. Beauvais replaces original “Real” host Tamera Mowry who opted to leave to spend more time with her family and pursue other interest. Mowry had to beat back rumors it was because of a raise she didn’t get. Amanda Seales, who left “The Real” after six months, also had to debunk stories that she didn’t get along with her fellow co-hosts. Seales did call out the production on a lack of respect for her as a full Black woman and her co-workers’ voices from people at the top. Anywho, Beauvais will join Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love when the seventh season of “The Real” debuts Sept. 21.
***
Olympic darling and international superstar Usain Bolt is in quarantine for COVID-19, and “my nephew” Kevin Hart revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Hart made the revelation while performing at Dave Chappelle‘s outdoor comedy event. Hart says he couldn’t say anything because it was around the same time Tom Hanks revealed he tested positive. Hart joked since Hanks is more famous he had to stay quiet. Hart’s doing fine now as is his family. He and wife Eniko are expecting their second child together. They have a 2-year old son, Kenzo, and Hart has two children, Heaven and Hendrix, from his first marriage. The Harts had a socially distant, drive-by baby shower. They confirmed they’re expecting a daughter and, at press time, she’s due any day now.
***
Meanwhile, Usain Bolt is in the quarantine stage of his coronavirus saga. The eight-time gold medal track and field Olympian is in isolation in his native Jamaica for now. Apparently, last week there was a party held for Bolt’s 34th birthday. Now authorities are doing the contact tracing, and say no special treatment for anyone who broke rules during the pandemic. Bolt released a statement that he’s self-quarantined in order to be responsible, and he urged others around him to do the same. Bolt also noted he’s asymptomatic. To date, Jamaica has had 1,600 cases and 16 deaths. Because of all the social media that covered Bolt’s party, authorities are investigating, but they nor Bolt’s management are commenting to that extent so far. Get well soon Usain!
***
Jennifer Lopez is really serious about her upcoming skin care and makeup line. Eye shadows, highlighters, lip colors, soaps, gels, moisturizers, bronzers, serums, masks and body creams are all part of the line. J-Lo says she doesn’t want you to resort to surgery to keep skin youthful, or to keep your beauty or keeping skin tight. The Jennifer Lopez skin care line will debut in 2021.
***
It’s the Verzuz battle we’ve all been waiting for and these two ladies aim to deliver at Tyler Perry‘s place! Brandy and Monica are two powerhouse singers who joined forces back in 1998 for the mega-hit and Grammy-winning duet The Boy Is Mine. The song hit No. 1 and was featured on both their albums. Then the ladies archived separate number one singles from those same albums. Now the two divas are going the way of Snoop and DMX, of 2 Chainz and Rick Ross and of Alicia Keys and John Legend. The Brandy & Monica Verzuz will happen on IG Live and Apple Music and will take place from Perry’s Atlanta studios. Remember, Perry has his studio under strict quarantine guidelines against the pandemic and that’s allowed him to continue to keep the studios up and running. Brandy, her new album is called “B7,” and Monica will kick off the competition this Monday at 8 p.m.
***
“Dancing With The Stars” has a big shake up beginning Sept. 14. Tyra Banks is not only the new host but is also an executive producer. There’s a new look for the set. You’re going to have a brand new “Dancing With The Stars” when the new season kicks off. All the participants are living, temporarily, in a bubble. That’s because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the show is taking a page from the professional sports organizations to stay safe. Also, for the first time in the show’s history, the first African-American female pro dancer will join the regulars and her name is Britt Stewart. “Dancing With The Stars,” with host/executive producer Banks, returns to ABC on Sept. 14.
***
Pastor John Gray is being busted for cheating … again, or is he the victim of a blackmail attempt? For the second time, the famous pastor has been caught with another woman or was he? Social media blew up Friday when a woman took to YouTube and claimed she’s been communicating with Gray. After the story gained traction, Gray’s attorneys released a statement, in part, calling these allegations of communication only and, by the woman’s own words, no physical contact. Gray is an associate pastor at Joel Olsteen‘s Lakewood Church in Houston. Though at press time authorities have not commented, Gray’s attorneys say they’re turning over evidence of extortion to the Greenville County Solicitor’s office and the FBI. Because Gray was caught up in extramarital allegations before, is he repeating old habits or the victim of blackmailers taking advantage of his past reputation? At press time, Gray has not commented.
***
