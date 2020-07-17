The fallout continues for the Red Table Talk heard around the world. More than 15 million people have tuned in and the keyword is entanglement. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith did take to the Red Table, and Jada confessed to an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina. It happened after she and Will separated. Will prodded her until she admitted it was a “relationship.” Jada confirmed it wasn’t something Will gave his permission for because only she could do that. The critics pounced. Some roasted Jada over the idea that Alsina was in a vulnerable state because of his health. Others jumped on Jade and Alsina having been introduced by son Jaden. Now, the story is turning and some are asking could Jada be covering for Will, especially since Jada said Will already got her back. They signed off the Red Table saying “We ride together, we die together,” they said in unison. “Bad marriage for life.” And once again the open marriage debate was back on. Was that a takeoff of “Bad Boys” franchise catchphrase or a profound statement? While I was worried about Will, especially how he looked on the podcast, we’re receiving reports that the Smiths are on holiday together and seem to be getting back to happiness.
Idris Elba has new deal with Apple TV. Elba will produce a global series and feature films. There’s talk of reviving his show BBC produced drama series “Luther” into a feature film. Elba played the title character who is a homicide detective balancing his genius for criminology with his personality. Elba won a Golden Globe Award for the role he played for nine years. The actor/producer/director wrapped a movie he filmed here in Philadelphia called “Concrete Cowboy.” The story of a teenager who bonds with his estranged North Philly dad (Elba) over horseback riding … here in Philly! No release date has been announced yet for “Concrete Cowboy.”
A huge media conglomerate disentangles from Nick Cannon, but he fights back. ViacomCBS announced terminating its relationship with Cannon because they claim Cannon, on his YouTube podcast “Cannon’s Class,” espoused hateful speech and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and failed to apologize for it. The conglomerate airs Cannon’s “Wild ’n Out” series on VH1, which was only in the first year of a three-season renewal. Cannon issued a statement that he welcomes being held responsible for his words and holds himself responsible as well. He also said he doesn’t condone hate speech or the spread of hateful rhetoric. A day later, Cannon called out ViacomCBS and claims they swindled him out of ownership for the properties he brought to them and the brand he built. Cannon says ViacomCBS has been mistreating and underpaying the community for years, and he cited BET (which is owned by ViacomCBS) and all of its programming as proof. At press time, Cannon is still the host of “The Masked Singer” on Fox and still has his podcast.
Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis is on the cover of “Vanity Fair” magazine. Her photo shoot is amazing, and she’s really busy after the ending of her hit drama “How To Get Away With Murder.” Davis will play the legendary Blues performer known as the “Mother Of The Blues,” Ma Rainey. The Netflix movie is called “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and is adapted from the stage play. Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther,” “42”) and Glynn Turman (“A Different World,” “Cooley High”) will co-star with Denzel Washington on board as producer. This movie will call on Davis’ versatility as the film delves into sexuality, sexism, racism, the harsh entertainment business and groundbreaking music.
COVID-19 can’t stop some traditions, so Jasmine Sanders shares the cover of the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit edition with Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo. Sanders’ social media nickname is “Golden Barbie,” and she’s also a TV personality and actress.
Tyra Banks (“America’s Next Top Model” creator and producer) returns to TV hosting and producing duties by heading to “Dancing with the Stars.” Host Tom Bergeron, who had been on DWTS for 15 years, and co-host Erin Andrews for six years, are done. Bergeron and Andrews both issued statements expressing gratitude for their time on the show. Reportedly, the network decided to go in a different direction. This revamped show is still scheduled to premiere in the fall, but how? The “Dancing with the Stars” brand is made up of teams of dancers, an audience, musical performances and plenty of color commentary. How’s that supposed to work in a COVID-19 environment? At press time, no celebrity dancers have been announced by ABC yet. Banks issued a statement that she can’t wait to bring the fierce, the fun and the SMIZE (her “Next Top Model” catchphrase).
Another host of “The Real” says goodbye. It’s Tamera Mowry-Housley this time. She’s actually the lead moderator of that show. At a reported salary of $3 million a year, the former star of “Sister, Sister” came in with her own brand already built. Well now she was asked to take a salary cut to a reported $1 million a year. Mowry-Housley said “no thanks” and is walking. The ever-revolving door of “The Real” now sees Mowry-Housley join a club that includes Amanda Seales and Tamar Braxton. Mowry-Housley released a statement on social media in part saying she loves her fellow co-hosts and calls them sisters. Mowry-Housley says she rooting for them and is grateful for the past seven years on “The Real” as she now moves on and spends time with her family and starts her next chapter.
Nia Long is coming to Netflix and she’s teaming with Omar Epps. This is an opportunity for Epps to show off his acting range playing an unusual role for him, a bad guy. “Fatal Affair” is the cautionary tale of a married woman who steps out on her husband and soon comes to regret it by way of the other man. Long has teamed up with Netflix and serves as producer as well. The twist is rather than the husband, it’s the wife who cheated and must deal with the consequences as the cheater. Fatal Affair starring Long, Epps, Stephen Bishop, KJ Smith and singer/actress Estelle began streaming on Netflix Thursday, July 16.
The abbreviated NBA season is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 30 with all games taking place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The season will feature 22 teams and no fans. Thirteen teams in the Western Conference and nine in the Eastern Conference — including the 76ers — will play. Philadelphia’s first game will be Saturday, Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers. The season will end Oct. 12.
