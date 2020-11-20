Michael B. Jordan is the Sexiest Man Alive. People magazine has crowned the 33-year-old actor for its 36th go-round in the magazine’s history. People started its Sexiest Man Alive back in 1985 with Mel Gibson. As for 2020’s pick, Jordan’s acting résumé includes action/adventure such as his Killmonger character in “Black Panther” and The Human Torch in “The Fantastic Four” to true-life portrayals of modern-day racial injustices such as “Fruitvale Station” and “Just Mercy,” and he has not let up. Up next for Jordan, he’s producing and starring in an adaption of the Tom Clancy novel “Without Remorse.” Jordan will play a U.S. Navy SEAL out to avenge the death of his wife only to find a conspiracy surrounding him. “Without Remorse” was to be released by Paramount Pictures, but like “Coming 2 America,” it will head to Amazon Prime. At press time, no streaming date has been announced. Pick up People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020 edition available this Friday, Nov. 20.
Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell are hosting The 2020 Soul Train Music Awards. Performers include Smokey Robinson, Brandy, Lucky Daye, Jazmine Sullivan, Ella Mai, Babyface and Charlie Wilson. Uncle Charlie and Smokey have a new song together “All Of My Love. Leading the nominees is H.E.R. with eight nominations and Chris Brown with seven. Monica will receive The Lady Of Soul Award. The 2020 Soul Train Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on BET and its sister ViacomCBS cable outlets.
Check out David E. Talbert‘s “Jingle Jangle.” It’s a new holiday classic. Anika Noni Rose is singing at the top of her game. Phylicia Rashad, Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Ricky Martin and Madalen Mills are also heading up the cast. A toymaker and his granddaughter go on the holiday adventure of a lifetime when an imaginary world becomes reality. I go back a-long-ways with Talbert, and you don’t want to miss what to date may be his most ambitious production yet. “Jingle Jangle” is streaming on Netflix now.
Let’s keep comedian/actor Sinbad in prayer. One of our favorite funny men has suffered a stroke. His family released a statement that even though he’s at the beginning of the recovery period, they’re faithful and optimistic he’ll be bringing laughter again. Sinbad, 64, is one of the most famous alumni of Ed McMahon‘s TV talent competition “Star Search.” Sinbad went on to appear in movies and TV shows like “Good Burger,” “The Redd Foxx Show,” “Jingle All The Way,” “First Kid” and he and Gilbert Gottfried made history when they appeared on the highest-rated episode of “The Cosby Show,” which made the record books. Sinbad then became a cast member of Cosby’s top-rated spinoff, “A Different World,” followed by his “Sinbad Show” family sitcom, hosting “Showtime At The Apollo” and his famous cable TV “Soul Music Festival Jams” and comedy specials. Sinbad’s family has offered their thanks to friends and fans alike, but is asking for privacy at this time.
The late Chadwick Boseman‘s memory lives on as two projects tied to him take shape. First up is “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Oscar winner Viola Davis and Boseman head up the cast, which also includes Philly’s own Colman Jason Domingo, of this movie adaption of the August Wilson play. “Mother Of The Blues,” Ma Rainey, sees her recording session go haywire when she and her white representatives get into an argument over her career and money. Meanwhile, the studio musicians who are waiting through the arguments in another room roll through truth, lies and innuendos that change their futures. Denzel Washington is one of the producers and the film is already garnering Oscar buzz. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will be released in select theaters Wednesday, Nov. 25, and then begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 18.
In more Chadwick Boseman news, “Black Panther II” will not have a body double or CGI effects to mimic the late actor for the sequel. I’m hearing since unfortunately Boseman died, the character will die as well. Will some other member of the cast step in and be the lead? Will there be a brand new character? No plot details are being released but we do know Ryan Coogler is back at the helm. “Black Panther II” will be released May 6, 2022.
Spike Lee has chosen his next movie project … a musical … about Viagra. What? Yes! OK, let me explain. This movie is about the discovery of Viagra. Remember it was supposed to be a heart medicine. Then we discovered it served another use (LOL). So the Oscar-winning filmmaker says there’s going to be singing and dancing … in his Viagra-themed musical. You know Spike likes to do things a little differently.
“New Edition” is back. There’s a new album on the horizon. I don’t think Bobby Brown is going to be a part of the mix. At press time, he hasn’t confirmed his participation. I talked to Ralph Tresvant recently. You know he’s being profiled in the new documentary series from UMC called “A Closer Look” that’s streaming on Amazon Prime. When I talked to Ralph, he was excited about his “Closer Look” episode and sharing the ups and downs of his incredible life and career with his family as his No. 1 priority. Ralph mentioned a new group project that all the group members finally own the name “New Edition.” The New Edition project is still in development.
On Nov. 24, the American Music Awards return to ABC. Taraji P. Henson is hosting and Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa are all scheduled to perform. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations with eight a piece followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five. Henson promises an electrifying night of music. The AMAs air on ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.
Jamie Foxx has a new film coming to Disney Plus. The animated feature is called “Soul.” It’s about a musician who finds his soul. Foxx provides the voice of the musician. “Soul” is coming to Disney Plus on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).
Oscar/Tony/Emmy winner Viola Davis is on the cover of InStyle magazine.
Record-breaking Emmy winner Zendaya is on the digital cover of Essence’s 50th anniversary and the actress covers Elle magazine this month as well.
Actor Jason Momoa is on the cover of Men’s Health.
Singer/songwriter Normani is on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.
Supermodel Liya Kebede is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar as the debut issue from Samira Nasr, the first woman of color to become the magazine’s editor in chief.
