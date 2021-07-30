At the movies, it’s Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt.
The Summer music season at The Dell Music Center kicks of this Sunday with Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. Next Thursday night, it’s singer Tank, SWV and Dru Hill.
Daytime talk show “The Real” is returning with Loni Love for an 8th season this Fall.
NBC’s “The Voice” is returning for season 21. This years judges include Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.
The man who started it all for Motown, Berry Gordy will be honored with a Kennedy Center Honor in December. The 91-year-old Gordy is in good company with Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell. The ceremony will take place December 5 on CBS.
Actress Yvonne Orji from HBO’s “Insecure” is coming to HULU in the movie “Vacation Friends” with Jon Cena and Lil Rel Howery. The movie starts streaming Aug 27.
Former President Barack Obama is the subject of a new HBO MAX 3 part docu-series “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” Streaming starts August 3rd. Also the former President’s podcast “Renegades” with rocker Bruce Springsteen is being turned into a book coming out in October.
Charlamagne tha God is making the move from radio into TV with a brand new show on Comedy Central. “Tha God’s Honest Truth” launches Sept. 17 at 10PM. The show will deal with social issues, social experiments and sketches. Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” on CBS will be the show’s Executive Producer.
Tamar Braxton is returning to reality TV. Tamar will be one of the stars of VH1’s “The Surreal Life” with former basketball star Dennis Rodman, former Trump girlfriend Stormy Daniels, comedian and actress Kim Coles and rapper August Alsina, who got caught up in an entanglement with Will Smith‘s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The show is coming back after a 15 year hiatus, it’s all about celebrities living under one roof.
Director Jordan Peele who brought us the movies “Us” and “Get Out” is back to scare us again in his new movie “Nope” starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. The movie is coming out July 22nd 2022.
Oscar winner Viola Davis is set to tell all about her life. Her book “Finding Me” will talk about her career, marriage and motherhood. Davis is one of the stars of the upcoming movie “The Suicide Squad” opening in theaters Aug. 13. “The Suicide Squad” also stars Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid and Jon Cena.
Congratulations to “Insecure” star Issa Rae. Rae recently married her longtime boyfriend in a secret ceremony in the South of France. Rae’s husband is an African businessman. The powerhouse writer and producer is getting ready to unveil the fifth and final season of her hit HBO show “Insecure.”
Issa Rae is lending her voice to the next animated Spiderman movie. Rae is playing Spider-woman AKA Jessica Drew. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2” follows the adventures of the films hero Miles Morales. It is set to arrive in theaters Oct. 7 of 2022. Issa Rae is the cover girl for the latest issue of Vanity Fair Magazine. This summer Rae is producing a reality show for HBO about young Black life in Los Angeles.
Get ready for Marlon Wayans . Wayans is one of the stars of the upcoming movie ‘Respect’ with Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker , Mary J. Blige, and Tituss Burgess. Wayans is playing Franklin’s first husband, Ted. It’s a serious role for Wayans. who’s known his comedy. Now speaking of comedy, Wayans will be debuting his new comedy special “You Know What it is”. Streaming starts Aug. 19 on HBO Max.
Singer Alicia Keys is producing a new movie for Netflix called “Resort to Love.” The movie stars Christina Milian as a fading pop superstar who is in need of money and winds up singing at her ex fiancee’s wedding. The romantic comedy also stars Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls. The movie is streaming now.
