The Wendy Williams weekend is here! Saturday night at 8 p.m. on the Lifetime network. It’s the biopic and documentary. In the Wendy Williams biopic she promises to tell all, about an amazing career and her rise to TV as the "Queen of all Media." Along the way the battles, the drugs, motherhood and the end of her 25-year marriage to Kevin Hunter, who was also her manager.
***
It’s also a big movie weekend with three Oscar winners. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto teaming up for the Thriller "Little Things" the movie will be in theaters as well as streaming on HBO Max.
***
Singer Chico Debarge of the famed Debarge family has landed in jail again. Chico who is 54 has battled drugs for a while and despite jail terms and rehab he is in trouble again. This time he was driving in a car with no lights, no license plates and no license or registration. When he was arrested he claimed he was his older brother James Debarge. James used to be married to Janet Jackson. Heroin and meth were found in the car and he was charged with drug possession, impersonating someone and having no license or registration. Friends say he is still struggling with the 2020 death of his son who was found stabbed to death under a Los Angeles underpass.
***
Singer Trey Songz is out of jail following an altercation in Kansas City with police. Songz was in Kansas City to cheer on the Chiefs who clinched the AFC title. Songz was celebrating with fans when an fight broke out and police got involved. No reason was given for the arrest of Songz besides disorderly conduct.
***
On Saturday, Feb. 6 the documentary "Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Didn’t We Almost Have It All" at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. The dual tragedies that befell Whitney and her daughter are detailed. Get your tissues ready, this will be a tear-jerker.
***
Actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish is sporting a new look. With the help of fitness gurus Luther and Kathy Freeman, Haddish has lost 40 pounds. She is now vegan with the help of a nutritionist. Haddish says at the age of 40 she was ready for the transition. Her next Netflix comedy special "She Ready" launches in February.
***
Congratulations to director Spike Lee on his Netflix movie "Da 5 Bloods" being named the Best Picture of 2020 by The National Board of Review. "Da 5 Bloods," which is streaming on Netflix, starred Delroy Lindo and the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The movie is about a group of African-American men who return to Vietnam to look for gold they left behind.
***
We remember actor Gregory Sierra. Sierra was known for his work on "Sanford and Son," "Barney Miller" and "Miami Vice." Sierra was 83.
***
Oscar winner Regina King is coming to "Saturday Night Live" to host on Feb. 13. Her debut as a director for "One Night in Miami" is streaming on Amazon Prime.
***
The highly acclaimed movie "Judas and the Black Messiah" is coming out in theaters and HBO Max on Feb. 12. The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya as the leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton. Hampton was betrayed by an insider in the party and assassinated by the FBI at the age of 21 in 1968. Actor Lakeith Stanfield ("Get Out," "The Photograph") plays the FBI betrayer. The movie was produced by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler. Algee Smith ("The New Edition Story") Lil Rel Howery, actress Dominque Fishback and Martin Sheen also star.
***
Filming starts in September on the second season of "Power Book 2" with Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq), Woody McClain ("Bobby Brown Story") Mary J. Blige and Method Man.
***
Beyoncé has done it again. The winter collection of her Ivy Park clothing line is here: Icy Park.
***
The Showtime Network is developing a TV show based on the movie "American Gigolo." Actor and game show host Wayne Brady will be co-starring in the show.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.