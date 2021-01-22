Tyler Perry is going to be the big honoree at this year’s 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Perry is receiving the Humanitarian award. Previous winners of this award Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey and Elizabeth Taylor. Perry recently announced that his show “The Haves and the Have Nots” on the OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) is ending after eight seasons while his show “Sistas” on BET has been renewed for a third season. Perry is aso working on a Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.” It’s being billed as a sci-fi comedy. Perry will be playing a talk show host alongside Oscar winner Cate Blanchett. The cast of the movie is amazing with Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep playing the president of The United States. There’s no date as to when this movie will be released.
***
The music world suffered three losses last week. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Phil Spector passed at the age of 81. Spector was known for creating the Wall of Sound in the ‘60s. Spector was known for his work with girl groups The Shirelles, The Crystals and The Ronettes. He also worked with The Beatles, Ike and Tina Turner and The Righteous Brothers to name a few. Spector was a musical genius with a dark side that overshadowed his career. Spector’s marriage to Ronnie Spector made headlines when she went public talking about years of suffering, imprisonment and abuse. At the time of his death Spector was finishing a prison sentence for the death of a woman at his home. He leaves behind four children.
***
One of the legends of hip hop died last week. Duke Bootee (Edward Fletcher) of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five died at the age of 69. He co wrote the classic hip hop song “The Message” which Rolling Stone Magazine named the top Hip Hop song of all time.
***
The Gospel world is mourning the loss of Duranice Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters. The singer was 62.
***
“The Life Story of Mahalia Jackson” is coming to the lifetime network Saturday, April 3, during Easter Week. The movie is being produced by Robin Roberts, morning anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Actress Danielle Brooks is playing Gospel great Mahalia Jackson. Brooks is best known for her role as Taystee from the Netflix show “Orange is the New Black.”
***
Vogue Magazine is changing the cover of their magazine. Vogue did a feature on Madam Vice President Kamala Harris and the first photo was not flattering. After a public outcry, Vogue decided to put on a cover that was deserving of our first female vice president.
***
Rapper/actor Ludacris is coming to the Discovery Plus Channel with a cooking show. “Luda Can’t Cook” launches in late February and he is teaming up with top chefs to learn how to cook. The Discovery Plus Channel is the latest network entering the streaming world where you have pay a subscription fee.
***
“King Kong vs. Godzilla” has a new release date Friday, March 26. The movie will be in theaters and on HBO Max.
***
Super Bowl Sunday is happening Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS. Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan is doing the national anthem along with country singer Eric Church. Singer H.E.R. will be performing “America the Beautiful” during pre-game festivities.
***
The popular Issa Rae HBO comedy “Insecure” is ending after its fifth and final season. Production on the new season will start in early spring. In a statement, Rae who is the brainchild behind “Insecure” expressed gratitude and a big thanks to the fans and supporters of the show. She says she hates seeing the show go, but it’s time. The final season will have more episodes with this season expanding to 10 shows. Now what about the other stars of the show who became household favorites? Actress Yvonne Orji who played Issa’s best friend Molly is hooking up with Oprah Winfrey and actor David Oyelowo for the Disney Plus Half Hour comedy “First Gen.” “First Gen” is based on Orji’s real life as a first-generation Nigerian born in the United States with her parents. Actor Jay Ellis who plays Issa’s on-again-off again boyfriend Lawrence will be one of the stars of upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick” movie with Tom Cruise.
***
Congratulation to actress, director, choreographer and dancer Debbie Allen. She’s going to be a Kennedy Center honoree. Allen is in good company with the legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, folk singer Joan Baez and sountry sensation Garth Brooks.
***
Apple TV is currently in the development stages for an autobiographical documentary based on Oprah Winfrey‘s life.
***
The NBC Network will be debuting two comedy shows next month. Tuesday, Feb. 16 will see the launch of “Young Rock” based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock Johnson.” Every legend has a beginning and this is it. Kenan Thompson,the “Saturday Night Live” vet is also coming to prime time in the show “Kenan.” Thompson has been a cast member on SNL for over 15 years. He started on the Nickelodeon show “Kenan and Kel,” “All That” and the movie “Good Burger.” In “Kenan,” Thompson will play a widow with two young daughters. He’s the host of a popular radio show in Atlanta raising his daughters with his father-in-law played by Don Johnson of “Miami Vice” fame. Thompson’s fellow SNL colleagues Chris Redd is also featured playing his brother.
***
Rihanna is gracing the new issue of Essence Magazine. the music superstar and founder of Fenty Beauty and the Savage X Lingerie Line is going to the focus of an Amazon documentary this summer.
***
Chris Evans is set to return as Captain America in future feature installments. Sort of like special guest appearance when they feature flashbacks. Disney says actor Anthony Mackie will be featured in upcoming Captain America movies.
***
Rapper Cardi B is coming to the movies. Cardi B has signed for the comedy movie “Assisted Living.” In the comedy caper Cardi will play a crook on the run and she has to go into hiding, so she disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out at her grandmother’s nursing home. Cardi B is no stranger to acting. She has appeared in the movie “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez and she’s going to be in the “Fast and Furious 9” installment coming out later this year. Now speaking of movies coming out later this year The James Bond Movie “No Time to Die” starring Daniel Craig has been pushed back to the fall. The long-awaited “Sopranos” prequel has also been pushed back to the fall. What was Tony Soprano like in the beginning? The story is going to be told in the movie “The Many Saints of Newark.” The late actor James Gandolfini played the popular Tony Soprano and now his son Michael Gandolfini is going to play him as a young man in this prequel. The “Many Saints of Newark” will also star Tony Award-winning actor and Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. “The Many Saints of Newark” will play in theaters and HBO Max later this year in the fall.
***
According to actor Morris Chestnut there will be a “Best Man 3” movie. The first “Best Man” movie debuted with Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut in 1997. “The Best Man 2” had the cast including Nia Long return in 2013. Now the big questions are will it be the original cast and will it be on TV or the big screen?
***
Lee Daniels‘ latest movie about jazz singer Billie Holiday will streaming on Hulu on Feb. 26. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” stars singer Andra Day. Day is amazing and wait until you see her portrayal. Day was also part of the “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day. The movie is focusing on the period of Holiday’s life when she was targeted by the FBI. She was set up by an informant who she fell in love with. Actor Trevante Rhodes is playing the FBI informant.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.