Anthony Anderson and his mom return for ABC’s “To Tell The Truth.” The classic game show features three people who all claim to have an incredible job, talent or achievement, but only one is telling the truth. A celebrity panel joins Anderson as host and Mama Doris asking questions and beginning a mostly comical journey to who is actually telling the truth. “To Tell The Truth” returns to ABC Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.
The Black Bachelor and Bachelorette are in full effect. First, the ABC romantic-realty show “The Bachelorette” ran into a first-time glitch. Bachelorette Clare Crawley met ex-NFL player Dale Moss, and they fell for each other … immediately. So much so that Crawley dumped the other 30 some odd contestants and accepted Moss’ marriage proposal. That threw the show for a loop, so now the second African-American bachelorette in franchise history is rescuing the season. Tayshia Adams appeared on the sixth season of “Bachelor In Paradise” and as a contestant in the 2019 “Bachelor” series. Now Adams takes over for Crawley and becomes the second African American, after lawyer/media personality Rachel Lindsay to be the lead and Adams is with the same contestants as the departing Crawley. The additional hook is how the guys react to her coming into the series from this point. “The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
In more “Bachelor” franchise news, real estate broker Matt James debuts for 2021 and kicks off season 25 as the first African-American male lead in the show’s history. James was originally scheduled to be a contestant on the Bachelorette, but the pandemic shut down production. When new plans were drawn out and with this year of diversity awareness, James was lifted out to be The Bachelor. James is familiar to audiences as he’s roommate and best friend to former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron. Look for James on “The Bachelor” premiering on ABC on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.
“American Idol” returns to ABC on Valentine’s Day on ABC. Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judging duties handled by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and my fave, Lionel Richie. “American Idol”’s season premiere airs Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Craig Robinson is hosting a spinoff of “The Masked Singer” called “The Masked Dancer.” Who’s dancing under the costume? Just like its parent show, we need to figure out the celebrity dancing undercover. It kicks off where “The Masked Singer” leaves off. “The Masked Dancer” debuts in December.
Dave Chappelle‘s ratings were through the roof for Saturday Night Live. A lot of people are calling it the controversial monologue, but I like to call Chappelle “The Thinking Man’s Comedian.” Chappelle gave a brilliant commentary on the post election on this past Saturday Night Live. I’m hearing he’s working on a brand new special. By the way, that episode of SNL included Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph, who did a super wardrobe trick by copying Kamala Harris‘ suit with only hours notice.
Kevin Hart has a new Netflix special that begins streaming this month. “My Nephew” will premiere his comedy special called Zero F’s. You gotta figure it out because I’m not cussin’. LOL. Check out Philly’s own Kevin Hart’s Zero F’s which begins streaming Nov. 17 on Netflix.
Speaking of hometown, congratulations to Philly’s own Leslie Odom Jr. because he’s got wonderful things going on. Odom is best known for his Tony Award-winning performance in “Hamilton.” To begin with, he and his wife are expecting their second child. Next, Odom will play the late singer Sam Cooke in a motion picture called “One Night In Miami” directed by Oscar and Emmy winner Regina King. You know I’ve been riding with Regina since she was Marla Gibbs’ TV daughter Brenda on the NBC sitcom “227” (1985-1990). Anywho, four greats meet one night shortly after boxer Cassius Clay defeats Sonny Liston. In 1964, Clay, before he changed his name to Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, football great Jim Brown and Cooke all meet up together at this one hotel. They would all go on their separate ways, and keep in mind months later Cooke would be killed in December of that year and Malcolm X in February of the next year. “One Night In Miami” also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Odom with King handling directing and executive producer duties. “One Night In Miami” is coming out in theaters on Christmas Day and begins streaming Martin Luther King Weekend on Amazon Prime.
On Nov. 24, the American Music Awards return to ABC. Taraji P. Henson is hosting and Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa are all scheduled to perform. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations with eight a piece followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five. Henson promises an electrifying night of music. The AMAs air on ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.
We remember Alex Trebek, the Canadian-born television legend lost his valiant battle with pancreatic cancer over the past weekend. Trebek came to the U.S. when fellow Canadian Alan Thicke (“Growing Pains”) was still working as a TV producer in the 1970s. He hired Trebek to host the game show Wizard of Odds. Trebek was off to the races as he consistently worked on several game shows and for close to five decades was never out of work for much more than six months. “Double Dare,” “Battle Stars,” “Classic Concentration” and “High Rollers” were just a few of the shows for which Trebek logged hosting duties. Then in 1984, fellow TV legend Merv Griffin revived his game show Jeopardy, the famous flip concept in the form of an answer and question challenge. Griffin tapped Trebek as host and the rest was ratings gold and history. Trebek was still hosting the show up until late last month giving him 37 seasons. Trebek even broke Bob Barker‘s record for hours on a game show. Trebek also became the first host of three game shows simultaneously in 1991 with “Jeopardy,” “Classic Concentration” and taking over for Lynn Swann in “To Tell The Truth,” which is now hosted by Anthony Anderson. Trebek also joked about how he was actually mistaken for being African American because of his ‘70s afro and tan. Adding to that notion were his friendships, TV and charitable appearances with dancer/actor Gregory Hines, Julius “Dr. J” Erving, competing in Bill Cosby‘s celebrity tennis tournaments and serving years as co-host on the Lou Rawls-United Negro College Fund Parade Of Stars telethon. Trebek tributes have been pouring in and his final episode of “Jeopardy” will air on Christmas Day. Trebek was 80.
