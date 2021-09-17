Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting this year’s 73rd annual Emmy Awards airing on CBS Sunday night. The ceremony will held indoors and outdoors. Debbie Allen, the famed director and choreographer, is getting honored that night with the Governors Award.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 6, it’s Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, The Isley Bros and Joe in concert at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Tickets go on sale soon.
Netflix’s latest documentary about the friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X. “Blood Brothers” is streaming now. Another documentary coming out about Muhammad Ali is the Ken Burns’ Documentary, “Muhammad Ali.” Burns’ documentary debuts this Sunday on PBS stations and examines Ali’s life with race, religion and activism.
Wendy Williams returns with a brand new season on Monday. Prayers go out to Wendy as she continues to battle health issues.
Jamie Foxx is on the cover of the latest issue of Men’s Health Magazine.
Singer Jaheim, who is known for his songs “Put That Woman First” and “Just in Case,” was recently arrested for animal abuse and neglect. Fifteen dogs were found at his New Jersey home starved and abused.
Queen Latifah returns with a new season of her CBS show “The Equalizer” on Oct. 10
“All the Queen’s Men,” the Tyler Perry series about male exotic dancers, is now streaming on BET Plus.
The BET Hip Hop Awards will take place October 5th on BET.
Usher is coming to reality TV along with Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra as judges on the new CBS show called “The Activist,” where the judges team up with contestants helping to promote social change.
“The Matrix Resurrections” with Keanu Reeves hits theaters Dec 21. Laurence Fishburne will not be back as Morpheus. He is being replaced by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred in the latest “Candyman” movie.
“Dancing with the Stars” with host Tyra Banks returns with a new season next Monday on ABC. Dancers this season include “The Bachelor” star Matt James, Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, Country singer Jimmie Allen, WWE Superstar The Miz and teen sensation JoJo Siwa.
Tennis sensation Venus Williams is the cover girl for the latest edition of Cosmopolitan magazine. In a very revealing interview, the 41 year old Williams says she is in no hurry to settle down and have kids.
Natalia Bryant, the 18 year old of the late basketball great Kobe Bryant, is now college student and a model. Bryant is on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine.
Omar Epps and Michael Ealy are joining forces for the movie “The Devil You Know.” The movie also stars Glynn Turman and former football player Vaughn Hebron. The movie is about family, morality and brotherhood.
Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe were recently named the sexiest couple in TV over the age of 50. Nicole and Boris met on the set of the show “Soul Food.” They have two children and have been married since 2005. Parker has a recurring role on the police drama “Chicago P.D.” and she’s going to be in the new “Sex and The City” reboot . Boris is one of the co-stars of the ABC Show “Station 19.”
NBC’s Saturday night Live returns for Season 47 on Oct. 2.
The Tony Awards are returning Sept. 26 on Paramount Plus hosted by Broadway’s Audra McDonald. Later that night, at 9 p.m. on CBS, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. is hosting a two-hour special celebrating the return of Broadway.
