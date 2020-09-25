Vanessa Bryant is suing the L.A. County’s Sheriff’s Department. When her husband, NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter, Gianna Gigi Bryant, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year, people were taking pictures and officials in the sheriff’s department were sharing those pictures. Both violations of policy. Plus, Vanessa Bryant had a falling out with her mom reportedly because Vanessa’s mother was leaking stories to the press. It also been reported there’s been much strain between mother and daughter having to do with support particularly at this time.
***
Nicole Ari Parker has joined the cast of NBC’s “Chicago PD” drama. The show is taking on the issue of police reform this season, and Parker will play Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller on the show. Parker is fresh off her stint on “Empire,” and “Chicago PD” reunites her with Executive Producer/Director Eriq LaSalle. LaSalle, best known for acting in “E.R.” and “Coming To America,” directed Parker in the acclaimed cable series spinoff from the movie Soul Food.
***
Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Music Awards. Lizzo, Post Malone and Lil Nas X are all nominated. The Billboard Music Awards air at 8pm on Wednesday, October 14th on NBC.
***
Did you know Rapper/Actress DaBrat dated NBA Superstar Allen Iverson? The 46-year old Grammy nominee did a recent interview with Kandi Burruss, and talked about her time with Iverson. Keep in mind DaBrat, born Shawntae Harris, recently came out, but in the interview she says she and Iverson never talked about her bi-sexuality. She also talked about how well the relationship went, how she met Iverson’s family and loved how he treated his grandmothers. She also said he spoiled her, and she did the same for him from cooking to picking out his cloths, the whole nine. So why did things come to an end? Too many women, but DaBrat used a different word instead of women. The rapper/actress is currently in a relationship with a woman and is very happy and acknowledged the many positive messages of support she’s gotten since coming out.
***
Edna Wright of The Honey Cone has died at age 76. The Honey Cone was a trio of singers made up of Carolyn Willis, Shelly Clark and Wright. They were signed to the Hot Wax Records label owned and operated by Holland-Dozier-Holland (HDH) fresh from their departure with Motown and after having a string of number one hits on The Four Tops and The Supremes. HDH continued their streak with The Honey Cone who are best remembered for a string of hits including their number one song Want Ads featuring Edna Wright on lead. The group also scored with ‘The Day I Found Myself,’ ‘One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show’ and ‘Stick-Up.’
When their label experienced financial problems, the group broke up. Wright went on to session work with Nancy Wilson, Ray Charles, Cher, The Righteous Brothers, Kim Carnes, Aaron Neville and her sister, the legendary Darlene Love. Wright also released the solo album ‘Oops! Here I Go Again’ in 1977. Darlene Love asked fans on Facebook for their prayers for the family and said she was in shock and heartbroken over the loss of her beautiful baby sister. Edna Wright was 76-years old.
***
It’s official TJ Holmes is the co-anchor to the third hour of Good Morning America. I interviewed TJ when he was with CNN and came to our studios while the National Association of Black Journalists were in Philly for their 2011 convention. He’s been at ABC a while now having co-anchored their overnight newscast and as a national correspondent for “Good Morning America.” He’ll join Amy Robach, who he’d often sub for on GMA’s third hour. The original third hour was Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer known as “GMA: Strahan, Sara & KeKe.” That show was cancelled to go with harder news and “GMA: What You Need To Know.” Holmes and Amy Robach will also be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Congratulations TJ!!!
***
Robin Givens says cease and desist to the Mike Tyson bio-pic producers. The actress was married to the famous boxer from 1988 to 1989. Over the years since the divorce, they’ve both told very different stories about their tumultuous time together with allegations of adultery, abusive behavior, manipulations and more. Givens reportedly had her attorneys reach out to filmmakers not to have her portrayed in the film, which is to star Jamie Foxx. The producers have now made the decision to leave Givens out of the story all together. There’ll be no mention of her. That marriage was a huge part of both their public lives, and it’ll be interesting to see how the movie handles keeping away from the marriage.
***
Time magazine features Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors for this week’s cover story.
***
TV Personality/Actress La La Anthony is on the cover of the new September/October edition of Essence magazine.
***
African American Artists Jordan Casteel and Kerry James Marshall created two original renderings for two separate covers of the September issue of Vogue themed Hope: A Special Issue.
***
Emmy/Tony/Grammy Winner and two time Oscar Nominee Cynthia Erivo is on the cover of InStyle magazine’s October Beauty issue.
***
Chrissy Teigen, a.k.a. Mrs. John Legend, is on the cover of Marie Claire.
***
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
