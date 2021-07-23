Actor Levar Burton will be hosting the game show “Jeopardy” next week. Burton burst on the scene as Kunta Kinte in the 70’s miniseries “Roots” then went on to success with “Reading Rainbow” and the “Star Trek” reboot.
New Edition is back! Yes, all six members, Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny and Bobby have signed with new management and they are planning a major tour next year and they are launching a Las Vegas Residency.
We remember rapper Biz Markie. He died last week at the age of 57. He had been battling diabetes for some time. He was a force in the world of Hip Hop and was best known for the songs “Nobody Beats the Biz,” “Vapors” and “Just a Friend” to name a few. He is survived by his wife and stepdaughter.
We also remember reality star Frankie Lons. She was the mother of singer Keyshia Cole and became famous on her reality show “My Life.” During her time on the reality show, we watched her battle with her children and drug addiction. Lons died of a drug overdose on her birthday, she was 61.
Actress Nicole Ari Parker has been added to the cast of the HBO MAX reboot of “Sex and the City.”
Here’s the scoop on some shows debuting this fall on ABC. Rapper/Actress Eve teams up with singer Brandy and Naturi Naughton (“Power”) for the ABC show “Queens.” The show about 90’s hip hop superstars making a comeback will air on Tuesday Nights, debuting Oct.19. The popular reality show “Dancing with the Stars” returns to the ABC lineup Sept. 20. Lee Daniels is heading up the reboot of “The Wonder Years” that will air on Wednesday nights starting Sept. 22. Leslie Jones will return as the host of “Supermarket Sweeps.”
Rapper Remy Ma is coming to VH1 to host a new crime series “My True Crime Stories.”
Kevin Hart is debuting his new talk on the Peacock Network. Hart to Heart is a one hour talk show featuring celebrity guests and music.
Actor Jerry O’Connell will be replacing Sharon Osbourne on the beleaguered talk show, “The Talk.” This is the first time a male has been added to the cast.
Congrats to legendary actress Marla Gibbs. The icon recently turned 90 and she just got a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Marla Gibbs is known for her iconic roles on “The Jeffersons” and as Mary Jenkins on “227.”
Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV with Sony Pictures Television have launched their new channel featuring TV shows from the legendary Norman Lear. He turns 97 next week and the shows streaming are “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “227,” “Maude,” “Sanford and Son,” “Different Strokes” and “Good Times.”
Singer Babyface is about to be a single man. The singer and his wife recently announced the end of their marriage. The couple had been together for 14 years (married for seven) and they have a 12 year old daughter.
Actress Sanaa Lathan will be starring in the Netflix thriller “Hit and Run.” Lathan will play an investigative reporter.
Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have released their first album, “Jam & Lewis: Volume One.” The album features Babyface, Mariah Carey, Charlie Wilson, Usher and The Roots. Jam and Lewis are known for the works with Janet Jackson, The S.O.S. Band, Alexander O’Neal Alexander O’Neal, The Human League and Sounds of Blackness.
Rapper 50 Cent has added more shows to his Power Universe, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is running now on Starz with Mekhai Curtis and Patina Miller. “Power Book II” returns in November with Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige and Woody McCain. “Power Book IV: Tommy’s story” debuts early next year. Tommy Eagan was played by actor Joseph Sikora.
Get ready for Marlon Wayans. He’s one of the stars of the Aretha Franklin movie “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson. “Respect” hits theaters Aug. 13. Wayans also has an HBO MAX comedy special “You Know What It Is” which starts streaming this August.
