West Philadelphia native and “Black Lightning” superhero, Nafessa Williams, is spreading some holiday cheer this season alongside an all-star cast in the new movie a “A Holiday Chance.”
“What I love most about the movie is that there’s a feel good energy and there’s a truth and authenticity to what we know family to be,” said Williams. “I also love that it is highlighting and lifting up a positive, wealthy, Black entrepreneurial family and to me that’s encouraging for us, Black people, who are tuning in. We can be and do whatever it is that we want.”
When Garvin Chance (Richard Lawson), founder of a multi-million-dollar film production company, experiences a series of tragic events during the Christmas holiday, daughters, Noel Chance (Nafessa Williams) and Naomi Chance (Sharon Leal) must set aside a life-long rivalry to turn the company around and keep their family intact.
“Garvin, played by Mr. Richard started out in Philly in the beginning, selling movies out of his trunk. That right there shows that we can make it wherever in life,” said Williams.
Veteran actor Richard Lawson further emphasized the importance of showcasing upstanding Black families in cinema. “You just can’t get enough of these stories,” he said.
“I’m playing the father, the patriarch of a family. His principles are good and he loves his family. He loves his wife and his daughters and it’s created a very solid foundation for them to have the life that they deserve. And so it’s a positive image,” said Lawson.
“A Holiday Chance” aims to present a positive reflection of Black family life however, moviegoers will also get a fair share of drama and a hint of sisterly shade.
Good thing Lawson is a “girl dad” in real life and has tapped into some of his natural fatherly instincts to counter his on-screen daughters’ (Noel and Naomi Chance) huge personalities and big egos.
“There is my daughter, Bianca, who I raised and now there are bonus daughters that I have, and these are all humongous personalities. These are all women with incredible dreams, some of the most incredible dreams in the world. And in terms of dealing with these huge personalities, we didn’t beat them down so that they can be okay around a bunch of white people. A lot of personalities are suppressed so that you don’t upset other people,” said Lawson.
While creating their own narrative, this production embraces the assertiveness, confidence, and high energy that each character brings.
“A Holiday Chance” also gives movie lovers a chance to see Johnell Young in a different light. Young, most known for his role as GZA in the “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” series, plays a successful lawyer in this upcoming film.
“I love the project. It shows us in a different light. We got a family, but some of the programs we have now on TV are showing families in a different light, selling drugs or in the hood. This family is actually already good and well off. They’re trying to go into another transition. So, I love it. And add a little sprinkle of holiday spirit in there, it’s a good martini,” said Young.
“A Holiday Chance” stars Sharon Leal, Nafessa Williams, Amin Joseph, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Richard Lawson, Tobias Truvillion and Johnell Young will be in select theaters Nov. 24 .
The film was produced by Jamal Hill who like Williams also has roots in Philadelphia.
“A Holiday Chance” is expected to deliver the perfect blend of holiday cheer, a little intensity, lots of laughs, but more importantly a heartfelt story that the entire family can enjoy.
“I think us, as Black people, and as storytellers we have the responsibility and the power to tell any story that we want right. But to me, it’s about creating characters who are going to showcase positive images of who we are and ultimately who we can be,” said Williams.
“Being able to have Sharon, Mr. Richard, Vanessa, Amin, Johnell and Tobias, I started out with Tobias in New York years and years ago. It’s just a dream cast for sure,” said Williams.
