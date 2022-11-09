This Friday's release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" marks the release of one of the most anticipated sequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Unlike the other Marvel chapters, this one bore a heavier burden: its leader, Chadwick Boseman, died unexpectedly of colon cancer.
Director Ryan Coogler, who had just finished writing the sequel, had to take a break, mourn his friend, and then return to work.
After producers Kevin Feige and Nat Moore confirmed that the titular role would not be recast, a petition was also circulated. A film that was supposed to be a continuation turned into a love letter to their fallen hero, complete with a very worthy foe. Director Ryan Coogler discussed his process and how he prepared to introduce the MCU's latest villain.
“We have given a lot of thought, there was a certain amount of precedence for it and in the comics. A Lot of the Black Panther comics have been from the female perspectives whether its Reginald Hudlin or Roxanne Gray’s work with World of Wakanda. Once we got through the shock of losing Chadwick so tragically, we worked through the decision making to move forward in a way that doesn’t move T’challa in the narrative directly. Even though T’challa is all over the movie it became clear to us that we began to focus on these other characters. It opened us up to make a movie that’s about motherhood amongst other things that for me represented an opportunity to represent motherhood. In my other films, I tackled fatherhood,” he explained.
Coogler added “My relationship with my mother is a foundational relationship. It's very important, so I was motivated to explore that.”
While Wakanda is a fictional African country, we are introduced to a new world in Wakanda Forever. Talokan is an underwater world ruled by Namor aka Kukulkan (Feathered Serpent). The actors of Latin descent were required to learn Mayan.
Coogler explained how he ensured that aspect of the film remained authentic,“The actor being of Mesoamerican descent was something that came with the choice to base the Talokanian culture in this adaptation on classic Mayan civilization. Once that decision was made, we decided to cast actors that could portray those stories."
Mayan descendants and communities, while smaller in the modern world, still exist, and Coogler wanted to ensure that this culture was respected. He spoke on which sources were pulled in for authentication “We have several sources but there was one person who was very instrumental, Dr. Gerardo Aldana (Professor Director of Repository for Archaeological and Ethnographic Collections at UC at Santa Barbara). He’s also an anthropologist who published several books about Mayan,s more importantly about Mayans during that time. He was so helpful to us.”
Tenoch Huerta and Mabel Cadena, known as Namor and Namora, were the recipients of this research.
Tenoch, who rose to prominence in "Narcos: Mexico and Sons of Monarchs," was cast as Namor, the man with winged feet. He shared what it was like being able to play a character with depth, “Yes, of course, we were so far away from the cartoon. What Ryan accomplished with these characters, in terms of the script, is fantastic. I feel so proud because I think this representation is really accurate and as was mentioned is far from stereotypes. This of course is inspired on Mesoamerican culture, specifically Mayan culture. “
He, like Coogler, stated that having advisors present to ensure the authenticity of the characters was extremely beneficial. This added to the respectfulness of the characters.
Tenoch wants it to be known “Mayan people are still very much alive. They are part of our heritage and our culture. They are something to be proud of. For me, it is my way to show my perspective.”
Marvel Cadena is a star in her native mexico. She got her start in the HBO series Cappadocia. "Wakanda Forever" is her first Hollywood film. Namor may be the leader of Talokan but she’s its heart.
“For me this isn’t just a superhero movie, it's a complex film. It’s also about representation. Watching the movie for the first time is mind blowing. As a Latina, I felt proud watching the movie, especially as a Mexican. I know that culture and those faces. Tenoch and I aren’t Mayan but we are different faces for Mexico. These faces don’t get seen much in movies. It’s beautiful for the Latin community to see this type of beauty. “
She hopes that seeing this type of representation on the screen will lead to more opportunities in the future. Namor's introduction to the MCU community is an exciting moment for moviegoers. It's not done quietly, like everything else in the MCU, setting the bar for what to expect from the titan.
“We had a really good time making this movie. It’s pure entertainment, “ he smilingly shared.
The costuming is another aspect that contributes to the enjoyment of these films. Ruth Carter, the Academy Award-winning costume designer, is back to help tell this fantastic story.
“Omg the whole team is amazing. The makeup artists also were great (Richard Alonzo, Lay'Na Anderson, Natasha Arellano). The headpiece was amazing but heavy. It’s hard to be a superhero,” Cadena said jokingly. “Under the water you can feel beauty in the movements and in the costumes.”
"Wakanda Forever" may be the end of an era for a beloved actor, but it also gives a voice to Black Women and Latinos.
