They Cloned Tyrone

From left, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in a scene from “They Cloned Tyrone.” — Parrish Lewis/Netflix

 Parrish Lewis/Netflix

“They Cloned Tyrone” is a pulpy mystery caper of uncanny occurrences, propeling an unlikely trio — John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jaime Foxx — onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. As the trio uncover the layers of this conspiracy, they also discuss the societal implications of redlining, control over food, music, religion, and the significance of maintaining control over one’s own culture.

All of the above takes place while the characters are draped in clothing harking back to the Blaxploitation (Black Exploitation) era in movies.

