“They Cloned Tyrone” is a pulpy mystery caper of uncanny occurrences, propeling an unlikely trio — John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jaime Foxx — onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. As the trio uncover the layers of this conspiracy, they also discuss the societal implications of redlining, control over food, music, religion, and the significance of maintaining control over one’s own culture.
All of the above takes place while the characters are draped in clothing harking back to the Blaxploitation (Black Exploitation) era in movies.
Boyega and Parris shared what drew them to the project other than working with the icons Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier.
“I actually came to this project five years ago, I think they just had started writing it,” Parris recalled. “They didn’t have a full script. I read it and auditioned in 2018, so it’s been a long journey.
“I loved that we were just throwing a bunch of genres up and snatching what we wanted from them. I love that we started with these characters as stereotypes but flush that away and revealed full-fledged human beings.
“It just seemed like a fun project and I wanted to work with Juel Taylor [the director],” she added.
“I just read the script and was blown away by it,” Boyega chimed in. “I thought it was a way to explore authenticity.”
“They Cloned Tyrone” pays homage to early 1970s blaxploitation flicks. The characters have the feel and appearance of “Black Caesar” and “Willie Dynamite.”
This is notably evident in Boyega’s character Fontaine, from his dress to his hairstyle and vehicle of choice.
“It stems from the leadership of Juel; he had built Fontaine,” Boyega explains. “He had previous actors that he envisioned playing this role, but by the time the role came to me he had to rethink him to fit me. After all, he was the leader that didn’t want to be the lead anti-hero. This made him more intriguing to me. I always liked the guy that tried to be serious through absurd situations à la ‘Black Dynamite.’”
Parris is a prostitute named Yo-Yo. She is not a sexual object in the film, but rather a woman who made some poor decisions but has a heart of gold and is intelligent.
“Even in a casual talk like this, I believe she is a sex worker who is also intelligent,” Parris says. “I believe that is a stereotype that we will lean into at the start of this film, but just because she is in a certain type of career path does not preclude her from being intelligent, ambitious, and so on.
“What I like about this film is that it humanizes stereotypical individuals from our community. She is more than just her work,” Parris continues.
While humor is the motivating reason behind ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ the film addresses a larger issue: how communities of color have been utilized to conduct social and physical experiments because they are regarded as expendable. The community also rarely fights back because the system is not meant to advocate for them or provide them with justice.
“They keep these clones in this cycle in order for the man Kiefer Sutherland (Agent Whatever) to say ‘We keep you here to represent a certain je ne sais quoi.’ And what you learn is that the people surrounding the village are like, ‘We don’t care what happens to you,’ when in the film, it is the people within the community that fight to save their community,” Parris explains.
The clothing in this film also contributed to the story’s telling. Natural hairstyles ranging from afros to prominent sideburns, leather trench coats, and platform shoes all contribute to the film’s unapologetic Blackness.
Boyega explained how Taylor set the stage for his character, “For me a lot of it was conversations with Juel. First thing he told me to do is grow out my facial hair, and I’m not a guy that grows out any facial hair like that. My hair and makeup guy (Jeremy Dell) went to work. The grills were always going to be a part of Fontaine.”
Parris drew her inspiration from the script, “For me, getting the opportunity to work with Francine Jaminson, who was our wardrobe designer [and] is just legendary in the business, is really exciting.
“I started my vision for Yo-Yo when I read the script,” Parris continues. “There was a little doodle on the third page of the script. I loved it and expounded from there. My hair artist Ralph A. Ocha added the finishing touches to help create her. Every time I felt it was to much, deep down I knew it was just right.”
It is this collaborative effort that makes “They Cloned Tyrone” such a fun but interesting ride. You can catch the film on Netflix worldwide starting July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.