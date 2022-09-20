The Gibbons Twins are the subjects of the film “The Silent Twins.” June and Jennifer were raised in a part of Wales where their family was the only Black family. This made life very difficult for the twins. Based on a book by Marjorie Wallace of the same name, it relates the true story of the twins who, for a long time, could only speak with each other. Their language, or idioglossia, was an example of cryptophasia, the phenomenon of a language developed by twins that only the two children can understand. After the sisters committed 16 counts of burglary, theft, and arson at the age of 19, they were committed to the psychiatric hospital, Broadmoor. The film shows how racial bullying and medical misdiagnosis and over-medicating added to the women’s trouble.
Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence star in the film, which is directed by Agnieszka Smoczyska. The women discussed what it was like to take on the heaviness that was the Gibbon twins.
“At first it was about putting our egos to the side because we are both amazing actresses and we have our own techniques and the way we like to do things but we had to find a union. We had to come into this space on the same page. We sat down and read the book together alongside our director for about a year and when we got to set it was about spending as much time together as we could and really trying to understand the twins in depth as a way to bring that to life on screen,” Wright shared.
Lawrence stated “I agree with all of what Letitia said but also we had a lot of resources during production that were provided to us by the producers and by the director. We had a mute coach and a dialect coach to find a way for the physical language. There was a lot of support that was provided to us. We also provided support to each via a nightly review of the text. We are also very lucky to have an open and collaborative director, this enabled everything to be done with a lot of sensitivity and compassion. ”
One of the themes of this film was racism, specifically the effect of being the only Black person in a predominantly white environment.
“I felt a really strong affinity to the twins because of that the true experience of being the only Black student in the school and being the only Black family in that area. I think it’s extremely isolating not just in a communal way but psychologically it can be as well because obviously we all are affirmed by our environment. If your environment does not reflect or bolster or champion you, it’s easy to diminish you. People often frame their silence for the reason why they were institutionalized but it’s important to remember it’s the systemic issue of racism and its legacy that causes people to withdraw,” Lawrence said.
‘The Silent Twins” is a haunting film that will not let you dismiss the Gibson twins, but will force you to consider some important issues that we are still dealing with today.
It’s out in theaters everywhere.
