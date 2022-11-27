“The Santa Clause,” featuring “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen, was first released in 1994.” That’s when we were introduced to the man that would eventually don the red suit, Scott Calvin. Before assuming the iconic role of Santa, he was just a regular guy. Now he is a seasoned Santa Claus and about to hit a cross road.
In the series, Santa Claus is undergoing some changes. Scott Calvin is about to turn 65 and, realizing that he can’t continue to be Santa, sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure south of the pole. The Disney + series follows the search for a new Santa Claus.
The Santa Clauses cast discussed how this return to Santa helps kick off the holiday season.
Grace Shoski (Rupali Redd) is the daughter of Simon Shoski (Kal Penn), a tech wizard whose inventions do not always work out as planned. She believes he went astray because he stopped believing in good things.
“My character, Grace, believes in her dad a lot and she believes in the magic of Christmas. As her dad is becoming one of the contestants to be the new Santa, it’s really exciting for her but soon she starts to get sad a little bit because her father is going a little crazy. She wants to help her dad but hold on to her love of the magic of Christmas, that’s what makes this series so great,” she shared.
While Grace attempts to get her father back on track, Noel (Devin Bright) is dealing with the possibility that his best friend, Santa, will be retiring. They’ve spent many nights bringing joy to children all over the world, and he can’t imagine doing it with anyone else.
Actor Devin Bright described their relationship “My character Noel is just fun loving. He’s Santa’s best friend. He’s an optimist but understands that Santa is competing with Amazon and just online ordering. These new outlets are taking away from the special-ness that is Christmas, part of that is being with one’s family. I think that this series brings back the focus of family and togetherness and I think that’s important.”
While everyone is keeping the faith someone has to face reality, in comes Betty portrayed by the fun Matilda Lawler. She adores Santa, but she recognizes that times are changing.
“I know that the North Pole would fall apart without Betty,” she jokingly states.
“At her heart and at her core, she loves Christmas. So she always has that drive to keep everything under control and move smoothly. She loves it so much but has the tough job of keeping everything together.”
If those who believe in Santa and are on his team are concerned, one can only imagine what his family is thinking about his impending retirement.
Mrs. Claus, played by the lovely Elizabeth Mitchell, joined Scott on this journey, but she is ready to reclaim her identity, or at least her first name, as Mrs. Clause does not appear to have one.
“I never really thought about it but every once in a while you land in yourself and realize there should be more. There should be more flavor something else to me,” is how she describes Mrs. Clause’s current state.
Cal is someone who is completely content with his life on the North Pole. He has his video games and his community, so the idea of him taking over for his father is not something he is prepared for. Actor Austin Kane discussed how his alter ego enjoys living in the happiest place on earth “
“Cal doesn’t know too much about the world outside of the North Pole. He’s lived in the North Pole all his life. He’s never left. He just wants to get more real life experiences before taking on the role of Santa,” he said.
Cal sister Sandra sees things a little more serious than her brother about the impending changes. Elizabeth Allen-Dick, lead actor Tim Allen’s real life daughter, describes her as “I love talking about him because it’s important and a big part of who Sandra is. She grew up in the North Pole. Her friends are there even if they aren’t human but she wants to stay there because that’s her comfort zone. She does get serious about the world but Cal, her brother, is way more curious about the world.”
Scott Calvin aka Santa (Tim Allen), the man who fell into the job, first becomes aware that he may need to resign when his descent down the chimney is not as smooth as it used to be. Allen explained why this series is a feel-good show that will assist families in preparing for the holidays.
“This series is about the spirit of giving. This is harking back to St. Nickolaus, who gave people stuff that they didn’t have out of the goodness of his heart. There is a moment in the series where it says ‘Don’t forget Scott Calvin, it’s about giving not getting.’”
Simon Shoski (Kal Penn) is auditioning hesitantly for the role of Santa Claus. The innovator and tech wizard company expert is currently struggling and has lost hope, as have many others. The position of Santa Claus would require him to give up his business and relocate his daughter to the North Pole.
“Like most Christmas stories, it’s the adults that lose their way and it’s the kids that remind everyone,” he states “Christmas is about hope and love.”
“The Santa Clauses” series is a fun family film that reminds viewers that Christmas, however they celebrate it, is about being with their loved ones.
The first few episodes of “The Santa Clauses” are available on Disney Plus, followed by a new episode every week thereafter.
