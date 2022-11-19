“Welcome to Hawthorne, it will be our pleasure to feed you. Over the next few hours you will ingest fat, salt, protein, and at times entire ecosystems,” those are the words used to welcome the guests to a most intriguing evening by Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).
His guests, who believe they were invited due to their status and an incredible culinary experience, are in for a surprise and twist that only one of the attendees is aware of.
Let’s start with Tyler and Margo, a young couple on a date, married couple Richard and Anne Liebrandt, movie star and his assistant Felicity, food critic Lillian Bloom and her assistant Ted, and tech guys Bryce, Dave, and Soren.
The food, which is meticulously served with each serving explained by the chef in a most unusual military style, is prepared at the highest skill level. Helping to bring to life diretor Mark Mylod’s masterpiece are veteran actors John Leguizamo and Judith Light. Light portrays a wife that silently goes along with her Husband’s decisions and Leguizamo, a washed up movie star who uses the little bit of fame he has left as entry to this exclusive restaurant.
Leguizamo shared his first impression of the script of this fantastic roller coaster ride.
“It’s interesting on so many levels obviously the inclusivity of this was amazing on so many levels. It was the first time that I worked with two other Latinos who were in lead roles. So that was really incredible. The second thing was it was an odd movie. Odd mix of things, it was an intellectual movie, I think it’s a little like Luis Bunuel’s “Exterminating Angels” if you’re a cinephile. It’s an important film. I enjoyed the one percenters and the boujee people getting their due especially in this climate where the billionaires think they are entitled to everything. I like them getting their comeuppance,” the actor shared.
In the cast list, Leguizamo’s character is only referred to as “Movie Star” aka a has-been. After working with a few of those talents, he felt he could adequately portray this character.
The other trait his character lacks is self awareness. He, like many famous people, tried to use the fame card “I love satirizing privileged people, especially privileged people who have no self awareness, who can’t even be fake humble. We’ve all met those types. There are more of those types than ever and we are more aware of them,” he said.
The film has many moving parts and while each cast member has their own story line it truly is interactive. “We were all in the same room throughout filming. We all supported and applauded each other.”
While Leguizamo’s character attempts to use fame to get out of the evening’s events. Judith Light’s character seems to be in a haze. The veteran theater actress has a special place in the African American community for her portrayal of Karen Wolek on “One Life to Live.” Her portrayal of this broken woman garnished her two daytime Emmys and a life long fanbase. Her character, Anne, is a woman that has long turned a blind eye to her husbands’ faults and simply comes to dinner for an evening out. At Hawthorne, she’s confronted with her husband’s weakness, ignoring it while quietly absorbing the meal.
“The first thing that happened was I had a conversation with Mark Mylod, the director. I just so appreciated his kindness and his humor,” is how she explained joining the project. “I also thought it was greatly presented by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy how human beings react when they have to be on the A list.”
“The Menu” did an amazing job of capturing the intensity between server, chef and attendee. Light spoke about the intensity she felt filming the scenes of service. “I felt it every minute while we were filming. We were all on the set all of the time. So that interaction was exceedingly important. “
Leguizamo and Light along with lead actor Ralph Fiennes brought their theater background to give “The Menu” the reverence that makes it such a delightful film going experience.
“The Menu” is in theaters now.
