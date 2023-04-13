“A Thousand and One” by A.V. Rockwell is the story of a woman seeking to belong and be loved. While Teyana Taylor is receiving raving reviews for her work, it is important to note that her performance is aided by William Catlett who plays Lucky, and Josiah Cross who plays Terry.

Terry and Lucky are examples of men who are grappling with their own trauma while attempting to fill the holes in a broken woman’s heart.

