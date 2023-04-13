“A Thousand and One” by A.V. Rockwell is the story of a woman seeking to belong and be loved. While Teyana Taylor is receiving raving reviews for her work, it is important to note that her performance is aided by William Catlett who plays Lucky, and Josiah Cross who plays Terry.
Terry and Lucky are examples of men who are grappling with their own trauma while attempting to fill the holes in a broken woman’s heart.
The men of “A Thousand and One” discussed what drew them to the film and what they hope the community will learn from their journey.
“I auditioned for the project around 2 a.m. because I was finishing up another film,” Catlett explained how he became involved in the film. “I connected with it when I first read the material. It was the mentorship and the father aspect of Lucky that I really connected too.
“I thought that A.V. Rockwell did a great job of crafting Lucky as a full individual. That was something I felt I could sink my teeth into as an actor.”
In the 1990s, New York City was undergoing many changes as a result of the AIDS pandemic, the crack era, and high unemployment. While Black people struggled, the local government paved the way for gentrification. This type of environment made life more difficult for someone like Lucky, a parolee returning to society.
“Lucky’s back story of retiring society is what defines him. He was a laborer and worked as a construction worker, which meant an unstable work environment for him. He’s also attempting to reconnect with Inez ,and on top of that, he’s having to deal with a child. Lucky is also struggling with who this new version of him is in the world. So he’s dealing with a lot,” Catlett explains.
One of Lucky’s many challenges is his relationship with Inez. They are two broken people looking for peace in each other but lack the tools to do so.
“They often say the same things but in a different way,” Catlett says. “She needs him in one way and he needs her in one way. He feels that she’s throwing things on him without effectively communicating. He’s trying to process how they went from him wanting her and now getting her and Terry. In essence you have two people fighting their history and their trauma trying to make something work.”
Terry is played movingly by newcomer Josiah Cross. Terry is a young man who has been thrown into the system and has had to learn to survive from a young age. Inez reconnects with him while he is in a foster home and makes a decision that changes the course of his life.
Cross, who plays the older Terry, is from Cleveland, Ohio, which surprised many because he speaks with a fluent New York accent in the film. He described how he worked on acquiring not only the cadence but also the vocabulary associated with Harlem.
“A.V had a specific vision and that vision was the story that was told in Harlem,” Cross explained. “For me, getting an accent was being respectful to the culture that is Harlem. It was very specific for me that I approached the character with the reference and respect that he deserved.”
Terry experiences more emotions as a young man than some adults. Cross was asked how he prepared himself as an artist for the role’s emotional rollercoaster.
“I prepared by looking inward. I come from a similar background as Terry. I come from a single mom household, raised by her and the community. [This] family is not as rare as people think. The family dynamic mingled with the city makes a young child like Terry grow up faster,” Cross says.
“A Thousand and One” may center on Inez, but it is also about children like Terry who are left to fend for themselves due to politics, and men like Lucky who are thrown back into society without the proper resources.
The story of Inez, Terry and Lucky currently playing in theaters everywhere.
