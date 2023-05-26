THE LITTLE MERMAID 2023

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in a scene from “The Little Mermaid.”

In the latest of Disney’s attempts to ruin the legacies of its animated classics by recreating them in painstakingly boring live-action detail, filmgoers will find that Rob Marshall’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” succeeds in little other than shining a worthy spotlight on rising star Halle Bailey.

Beginning with 2017’s live-action “Beauty & the Beast” and showcased most recently with this year’s “Peter Pan & Wendy,” Disney’s attempts to transfer the magic of its classic animated fare to uncanny-valley inducing “reality” have repeatedly run into a variety of issues. Not only do the films rarely deviate from the moment-by-moment action of their culturally-canonized forbearers, taking away any possibility for creativity or reinvention, but the move away from the unbounded visual imagination and expressiveness of the animated form saps all sense of emotion and liveliness from the faces of these films’ anthropomorphic characters and their formerly bombastic movements, leaving these live-action remakes missing a crucial spark.

