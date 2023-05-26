In the latest of Disney’s attempts to ruin the legacies of its animated classics by recreating them in painstakingly boring live-action detail, filmgoers will find that Rob Marshall’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” succeeds in little other than shining a worthy spotlight on rising star Halle Bailey.
Beginning with 2017’s live-action “Beauty & the Beast” and showcased most recently with this year’s “Peter Pan & Wendy,” Disney’s attempts to transfer the magic of its classic animated fare to uncanny-valley inducing “reality” have repeatedly run into a variety of issues. Not only do the films rarely deviate from the moment-by-moment action of their culturally-canonized forbearers, taking away any possibility for creativity or reinvention, but the move away from the unbounded visual imagination and expressiveness of the animated form saps all sense of emotion and liveliness from the faces of these films’ anthropomorphic characters and their formerly bombastic movements, leaving these live-action remakes missing a crucial spark.
Which brings us to “The Little Mermaid,” which carries the above flaws and thus glides along its predestined path from Ariel’s discovery of a mysterious fork to the overblown climax involving a kaiju-sized Melissa McCarthy with the innocent airheadedness of a lonely tube man dancing in the wind at a car dealership. It often seems that the only narrative drive that the viewer is provided by the film’s plot is one that is entirely predicated on the filmgoer’s knowledge of the animated films major beats and the “suspense” that comes as they wait for the film to hit these beats. While small tweaks have been made to certain characters, songs and situations in order to update the film for modern sensibilities, the lack of any narrative invention leaves the film feeling inert for much of its runtime.
It seems particularly egregious, especially now that Disney owns the “Avatar” franchise, that the CGI underwater visuals are noticeably worse than last year’s similarly aquatic “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Whereas the “Avatar” film used inventive technology that created some of the most beautiful computer-generated water imagery that cinema has ever seen, the water effects throughout most of the runtime of “The Little Mermaid” serve as somewhat of a distraction, often creating the disorienting feeling that one is watching a Disney Channel film.
The one major reason that the film manages to make itself worth the price of admission is that it acts as the launching pad for an absolutely wonderful turn from Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel. Throughout the film, Bailey’s expressions of wide-eye wonder and soul-consuming pain often breathe a sense of life into the film that begins to actually make the whole piece sing. It’s unfortunate that much of the second half of the film takes away Bailey’s ability to speak, but even with this constraint, she manages to imbue the role of Ariel with a level of charm that is not seen elsewhere in the picture.
This is all to say nothing of the magic of hearing these classic Disney songs brought to life by Bailey’s amazingly expressive voice. Her dynamic range and distinct vocal timbre manage to imbue each piece with a vitality that creates a sense of reverie for spellbound viewers.
Ultimately though, Disney fans would be better off buying a ticket to a Halle Bailey concert than having to sit immersed in the grey, lifeless “real” world “The Little Mermaid” has brought to the screen.
