The first trailer for the musical film "The Color Purple" features awe-inspiring singing and acting by Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson.
In the opening sequence we see a young Celie and young Nettie playing together. We see how Mister in his meanness sends Nettie away. Viewers also get a glimpse of Fantasia singing the musical's signature song, “I’m Here.”
It is important to remember that while this time around Celie's life is set to music, the film tackles many of the issues that Alice Walker’s book of the same name entails as well as the original film from 1985.
The focus is still Celie overcoming abuse and abandonment. She is a young woman living in the rural south during the early 1900s, married to a man that has no love for her but views her simply as his to do with as he wishes. She is forced to be of service to him and his wayward children, and soon has the only person that ever loved her ripped away.
"The Color Purple" is also a story of survival, and that in spite of her hardships, she finds her voice and community. The book as well as the musical resonates with so many Black women because it mirrors so many of their lives. They see themselves in Celie and the sisterhood that is formed between her and Shug.
A piece of work that is this strong requires a cast that brings the same exuberance that Broadway goers experienced. Joining Barrino and Henson are West Philly’s own Colman Domingo as Mister, singer H.E.R as Squeak, Corey Hawkins as Harpo and Ciara as the adult Nettie, Celie's sister. Halle Bailey, who is riding high off her turn as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," is playing the younger Nettie. Broadway veteran and actress Danielle Brooks reprises her Tony Award-winning role as Sophia on the big screen. The actress, who was personally informed by Oprah Winfrey of having garnished the role, brings her own flavor to this iconic big personality.
This time around the creative team responsible for bringing the musical to the screen is helmed by a Black director. Blitz Bazawule is Ghanaian and has previously worked on the groundbreaking “Black Is King” for Beyoncé. Marcus Gardley is the man tasked with transitioning the play to movie; his background is in the theater and he is heralded as part of the new group of African American playwrights.
Seeing as this is a musical, there will be some singing and dancing. Making sure that performers are in step is choreographer Fatima Robinson. Known mostly for her work on the Michael Jackson video “Remember The Time,” Robinson has choreographed for the screen in such films as “Save The Last Dance,” “Dreamgirls,” and “The Cheetah Girls: One Dream.”
If there is dancing, there must be music. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning team of Brenda Russell and Stephen Bray are joined by Kris Bowers and singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett who are responsible for the film's score.
As in all things purple, Winfrey along with Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones executive produced the film. Spielberg directed the 1985 version when Winfrey played the spirited Sophia. Joining the production team is Scott Sanders who produced the musical alongside Winfrey and Jones.
The musical film, which garnered Tonys for LaChanze and Cynthia Ervio during its Broawday run, heads into theaters on Christmas day.
